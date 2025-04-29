2025 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview
By Laura Weislo published
May 14, 2025: Ceglie Messapica-Matera, 145km
Climbs
- Montescaglioso (cat. 4), km. 116.9
Sprints
- Sprint 1 - Massafra, km. 42.5
- Sprint 2 - Marina di Ginosa, km. 76.8
- Time bonus sprint - Bernalda, km. 100.4
