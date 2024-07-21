‘If you don’t have haters, then you’re not succeeding’ – Tadej Pogačar seals Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in Nice

By
published

Slovenian on Zürich Worlds and accepting the doubts faced by a Tour winner

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates his overall victory after the 21st and final stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 33,7 km individual time-trial between Monaco and Nice, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Laurent Cipriani / POOL / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar achieved massive success on Sunday in Nice with a sixth Tour de France stage win, as he got the Giro-Tour double (Image credit: Laurent Cipriani / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

It had to be him. The most novel finale to the Tour de France in the race’s history still contrived to produce the most predictable of endings, as Tadej Pogačar cruised to his sixth stage victory to crown a crushing overall win.

When the concluding Nice time trial was confirmed two years ago, ASO doubtless dreamt of a repeat of 1989 and all that, when Greg LeMond snatched yellow from Laurent Fignon at the last. There was simply no way, however, of Pogi-proofing this year’s race. The Slovenian has simply been on another level to all comers in 2024, divesting the grand finale of all suspense.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
