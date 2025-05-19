Recommended reading

A risk of rain, a fast TT, steep climbs and sprint chances – Giro d'Italia week 2 Preview

The Corsa Rosa rides from Tuscany, via Garfagnana, to the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia

CASTELRAIMONDO ITALY MAY 17 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 8 a 197km stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo UCIWT on May 17 2025 in Castelraimondo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
The 2025 Giro d'Italia heads into week two with a time trial, sprint stages, and some tricky mid-mountain tests (Image credit: Getty Images)

Week two of the 2025 Giro d'Italia should inspire another block of uncontrollable racing, with a vital time trial to Pisa, some little-known and some legendary climbs, a chance for the sprinters, one for the finesseurs, plus constantly changing weather, with a risk of rain.

We will see if Juan Ayuso can reclaim team leadership at UAE Team Emirates-XRG from his friendly upstart Isaac del Toro, if Primož Roglič can pull back the minute he lost on the Strade Bianche gravel roads and if Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek can continue to dominate the sprint stages.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

