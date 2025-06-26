Recommended reading

Filippo Ganna wins sixth Italian men's national time trial championships

Ineos rider beats Filippo Baroncini and Mattia Cattaneo to keep the tricolore jersey

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, ITALY - MARCH 10: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 1 a 11.5km individual time trial stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2025 in Lido di Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Filippo Ganna in action at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the huge favourite for the Italian men's time trial championship, winning the sixth tricolore jersey of his career with a dominant ride in the heat of northern Italy.

Ganna set a time of 30:35 on the flat 28km course near Pordenone in the northeast of Italy, beating recent Baloise Belgium Tour winner Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by 46 seconds. Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at 57 seconds.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

