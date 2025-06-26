Filippo Ganna wins sixth Italian men's national time trial championships
Ineos rider beats Filippo Baroncini and Mattia Cattaneo to keep the tricolore jersey
Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the huge favourite for the Italian men's time trial championship, winning the sixth tricolore jersey of his career with a dominant ride in the heat of northern Italy.
Ganna set a time of 30:35 on the flat 28km course near Pordenone in the northeast of Italy, beating recent Baloise Belgium Tour winner Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by 46 seconds. Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at 57 seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
