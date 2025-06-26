Filippo Ganna wins sixth Italian men's national time trial championships

Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the huge favourite for the Italian men's time trial championship, winning the sixth tricolore jersey of his career with a dominant ride in the heat of northern Italy.

Ganna set a time of 30:35 on the flat 28km course near Pordenone in the northeast of Italy, beating recent Baloise Belgium Tour winner Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by 46 seconds. Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at 57 seconds.

Results