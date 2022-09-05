Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 Overview

When is Challenge by la Vuelta: 5 stages from September 7 to September 11

How long is Challenge by la Vuelta: 478.5km

Where does the race start: Marina de Cudeyo

Where does it finish: Madrid

The latest results from Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Silvia Persico wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Trek-Segafredo win opening team time trial at Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten won the overall title at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta. The Dutch rider placed a target on the late-season Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, as a home race for her Movistar team, winning the overall title for two years in a row.

She has successfully won all three overall titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne, Tour de France Femmes and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in 2022.

She sealed her victory by 1:44 ahead of runner-up Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:11 ahead of third-place Demi Vollering (SDWorx).

World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to take the final stage 5 victory ahead of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta information

Embarking on its 8th edition, Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta has expanded to a five-day race set to begin in Marina de Cudeyo on September 7 and conclude in Madrid on September 11.

It marks the penultimate round of the Women's WorldTour and the third Grand Tour on the women's calendar after the long-standing Giro d'Italia Donne and the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes, both held in July and both won by Annemiek van Vleuten.

Organisers of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta have added to the event since the inaugural one-day race won by US sprinter Shelley Olds in 2015. The race was added to the Women's WorldTour calendar the following year where Jolien D'hoore won back-to-back editions in 2016 and 2017.

Expanding to a two-day race in 2018, Ellen van Dijk, then racing for Team Sunweb, claimed the overall title largely due to a commanding opening team time trial. Recently retired Lisa Brennauer went on to win consecutive titles in 2019 as a two-day race and in 2020 when the race moved into a three-day format.

Annemiek van Vleuten is the most recent overall winner of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, having dominated the individual time trial and the mountain stage in the 2021 edition.

Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 Stages

The 2022 promises the toughest route yet, expanded to five stages, it will include an opening team time trial, two mountain stages, one stage that tops 160km with an uphill finish, and an urban circuit race in Madrid.

Stage 1 - Marina de Cudeyo to Marina de Cudeyo, 19.9km (TTT)

Stage 2 - Colindres to Colindres, 105.9km

Stage 3 - Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo, 96.4km

Stage 4 - Palencia to Segovia, 160.4km

Stage 5 - Madrid to Madrid, 95.7km

Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2022 Teams