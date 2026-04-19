'Seeing Wout pull it off in Roubaix gave me faith' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney shakes off yet another second place at Amstel Gold Race and looks to next chance

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Polish rider still waiting for a win in 2026 after three Classics runner-up finishes

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney stands on the podium of Amstel Gold Race 2026, smiling to the side and holding a bunch of flowers in front of her
Niewiadoma-Phinney is familiar with the podium this Classics season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney has become unfortunately infamous for finishing second in the big Classics, but three runner-up spots so far in 2026 still feels like a lot.

Her latest second place came in the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, and felt especially cruel. Her tried-and-tested Cauberg attack worked and she even beat Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) in the sprint to the line, but sadly, it was for second, not the win, with Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) sailing to victory 30 seconds up the road.

Of course, Niewiadoma-Phinney is not a perpetual runner-up – she's a winner of the Tour de France Femmes, after all – but so far this spring she's been pipped to the line in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Amstel, and is still waiting for her first win of 2026.

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Niewiadoma-Phinney has two more chances in quick succession in Ardennes week, starting with Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, the race she won in 2024.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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