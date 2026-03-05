Fearsome Angliru rumoured to host finale of La Vuelta Femenina for the first time in 2026

El País reports that stage 7 will finish atop the Alto de L'Angliru, ahead of official route presentation on Monday

L&amp;apos;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Points Jersey climbing the L&amp;apos;Angliru while fans cheer during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&amp;apos;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&amp;apos;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Alto de L'Angliru featured in the men's Vuelta last September (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Vuelta España Femenina (May 3-9) is set to finish atop the Alto de L'Angliru for the first time in the race's history, according to reports in El País ahead of the official route presentation on Monday.

The route of the seven-day women's Grand Tour will be made public on Monday evening – though Cyclingnews understands teams have already been given the details for the race that is only two months away – but rumours are already swirling about what the peloton will tackle.

Men's Vuelta director Javier Guillén said as far back as 2024 that he wanted to see the women's race take on the Angliru, and it looks like that may come true in 2026.

"Bit by bit we're going to dispel the idea that the women can't climb these mountains," UAE Team ADQ's Spanish star Paula Blasi told El País.

The seven-day Vuelta will start in Galicia – that's already been announced, though not the details of the stages, of which El País reports there will be four. The Spanish newspaper then reports that the race will travel east, visiting Léon before a two-header final weekend in Asturias, taking on the climb to Les Praeres on stage 6 and the Angliru on stage 7.

This year's race is set to miss defending champion Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), who is turning her attention to the Giro d'Italia Women instead. However, it should feature Tour winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), and 2025 runner-up Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

