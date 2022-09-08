Annemiek van Vleuten stamps authority on Ceratizit Challenge with stage 2 victory

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Women's WorldTour leader takes over red leader's jersey in Colindres

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won stage 2 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta with an impressive solo. Attacking on the penultimate climb with 30.5 km to go when the early break was caught, the Women's WorldTour leader took control of the race.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Liane Lippert (Team DSM), and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) could follow Van Vleuten at first but were all dropped within a few kilometres, leaving Van Vleuten alone at the front of the race.

Extending her lead on the last 25 km, Van Vleuten won the stage in style and is the new overall leader.

More to follow ...

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

