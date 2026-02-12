Setmana Valenciana: Demi Vollering converts 19km solo into opening stage victory

European road champion opens 2026 account with a win on a blustery day in Valencia

GANDIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 121km stage from Gandia to Gandia on February 12, 2026 in Gandia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Defending champion Demi Vollering starts her title defence in Valencia with another win (Image credit: Getty Images)
European road champion Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) did it again, launching a solo attack on the Alt de Barx to don the first leader's jersey of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana in Gandia.

Vollering made her move with 18.7km to go, distancing Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and building her advantage to 42 seconds by the finish - almost double her lead of 29 seconds last year.

Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) won the sprint for second from a nine-rider chase group while Czech champion Viktória Chladoňová (Visma-Lease a Bike) nudged in ahead of Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health) for third.

Vollering leads the GC by 56 seconds over Squiban with Chladoňová third at 58 seconds.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the ProSeries Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana in Gandia stayed together for most of the stage, as the flat roads and high pace discouraged breakaways.

It wasn't until the hillier second half of the 121-kilometre stage that the action began to get spicier. With 61km to go, there was a stinging attack from Anne Knijnenburg (Volkerwessels) ahead of the first mountain sprint.

Although the Tour of Chongming Island winner was quickly caught, she still claimed the maximum points ahead of Ema Comte (Cofidis) and Solène Muller (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) on the Alt de Serra Grossa.

Imogen Wolff (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the intermediate sprint in Barxeta just before the second mountain sprint.

GANDIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Anna Henderson of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek attacks during the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 121km stage from Gandia to Gandia on February 12, 2026 in Gandia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Anna Henderson on the attack earlier in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) tried to spark a breakaway with 31km to go at the Alt de Barxeta, but only served to reduce the size of the peloton and was caught soon after.

FDJ-SUEZ upped the pace at the base of the final climb, the Alt de Barx, where Demi Vollering destroyed the peloton last year and won by half a minute.

Predictably, the European Champion accelerated at almost the exact same place as in 2025, but this time she was not alone - she had Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in tow.

Not getting any help from her companion, Vollering accelerated again with 18.7km to go and went solo to the finish.

Niedermaier continued to chase after being joined by UAE Team ADQ's Maeva Squiban. Behind them were world champion Magdeleine Vallieres and Cédrine Kerbaol (EF-Oatly), Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health), Rosita Reijnhout and Czech champion Viktória Chladoňová (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lotte Claes (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility).

The second chase group caught Niedermaier and Squiban in the final two kilometres, but they were a distant 43 seconds behind Vollering at that point.

They lost another 10 seconds before the line, with Squiban attacking in the finale to take second and Chladňová in third.

GANDIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ attacks during the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 121km stage from Gandia to Gandia on February 12, 2026 in Gandia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Vollering launches her winning attack with 19km to go (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

