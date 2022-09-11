Annemiek van Vleuten wins 2022 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
World Champion Elisa Balsamo secures finale stage 5 sprint in Madrid
Annemiek van Vleuten has won the overall title at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, after Elisa Balsamo took the stage 5 sprint win on Sunday. The Dutch rider placed a target on the late-season Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, as a home race for her Movistar team, winning the overall title for two years in a row.
She has successfully won all three overall titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne, Tour de France Femmes and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in 2022.
Van Vleuten won the overall title after five days of racing, where she took the red overall leader's jersey upon winning stage 2, and she carried the red jersey into the finale stage 5 in Madrid.
She sealed her victory by 1:44 ahead of runner-up Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:11 ahead of third-place Demi Vollering (SDWorx).
World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to take the final stage 5 victory ahead of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).
More to follow...
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
