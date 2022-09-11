Annemiek van Vleuten wins 2022 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta

Image 1 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten wins second consecutive overall title Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Marlen Reusser on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 The peloton on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 The peloton on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 The special jerseys on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten crosses the line as the overall winner on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Silvia Persico wins points jersey on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten racing on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 World Champion Elisa Balsamo wins on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Elisa Balsamo celebrates winning on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Elisa Balsamo wins on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Elisa Balsamo wins on the final stage 5 at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12

Annemiek van Vleuten has won the overall title at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, after Elisa Balsamo took the stage 5 sprint win on Sunday. The Dutch rider placed a target on the late-season Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, as a home race for her Movistar team, winning the overall title for two years in a row.

She has successfully won all three overall titles at the Giro d'Italia Donne, Tour de France Femmes and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in 2022.

Van Vleuten won the overall title after five days of racing, where she took the red overall leader's jersey upon winning stage 2, and she carried the red jersey into the finale stage 5 in Madrid.

She sealed her victory by 1:44 ahead of runner-up Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:11 ahead of third-place Demi Vollering (SDWorx).

World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to take the final stage 5 victory ahead of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)