Trek-Segafredo claim opening team time trial at Ceratizit Challenge

A month after winning the Vårgårda TTT, Trek-Segafredo have won the opening team time trial of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

The US team were the third-last team on the course and covered the 19.9 km in 23:31 minutes, improving on the time of Team BikeExchange-Jayco by 6 seconds, Neither Team SD Worx nor Movistar Team were able to beat this time, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope stopped the clock at 23:42 minutes to take third place.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the first overall leader and will wear the red jersey on stage 2.

More to follow…

