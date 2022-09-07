Trek-Segafredo claim opening team time trial at Ceratizit Challenge
Elisa Longo Borghini is first race leader
A month after winning the Vårgårda TTT, Trek-Segafredo have won the opening team time trial of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.
The US team were the third-last team on the course and covered the 19.9 km in 23:31 minutes, improving on the time of Team BikeExchange-Jayco by 6 seconds, Neither Team SD Worx nor Movistar Team were able to beat this time, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope stopped the clock at 23:42 minutes to take third place.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the first overall leader and will wear the red jersey on stage 2.
More to follow…
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
