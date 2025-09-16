Il Lombardia 2025
Date
October 11, 2025
Distance
238
Start location
Como
Finish location
Bergamo
Edition
119th
Previous edition
Previous winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Unparalleled Tadej Pogačar solos to record-breaking fifth consecutive victory and 10th Monument title / How it unfolded
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) capped off a spectacular season with another solo triumph to claim a record-tying fifth victory at Il Lombardia – equalling the record of five wins by Fausto Coppi.
The world champion launched a searing attack on the steeper slopes of the decisive final climb, the Passo di Ganda, and he went on to race the last 36km uncontested, crossing the line ahead of runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and third-placed Michael Storer (Tudor) in Bergamo.
Pogačar once again added his name to cycling's history books, becoming the only rider to win Il Lombardia five times in a row and to win twice the world title and the final Italian Monument in the same season.
Information
Il Lombardia 2025 teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
- EF Education-Easypost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Picnic-Postnl
- Jayco Alula
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates XRG
- XDS Astana
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Solution Tech-Vini Fantini
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizane'
