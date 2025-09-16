Swipe to scroll horizontally Il Lombardia 2025 overview Date October 11, 2025 Distance 238 Start location Como Finish location Bergamo Edition 119th Previous edition 2024 Il Lombardia Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar wins a fifth consecutive Il Lombardia in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unparalleled Tadej Pogačar solos to record-breaking fifth consecutive victory and 10th Monument title / How it unfolded

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) capped off a spectacular season with another solo triumph to claim a record-tying fifth victory at Il Lombardia – equalling the record of five wins by Fausto Coppi.

The world champion launched a searing attack on the steeper slopes of the decisive final climb, the Passo di Ganda, and he went on to race the last 36km uncontested, crossing the line ahead of runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and third-placed Michael Storer (Tudor) in Bergamo.

Pogačar once again added his name to cycling's history books, becoming the only rider to win Il Lombardia five times in a row and to win twice the world title and the final Italian Monument in the same season.

Information

Il Lombardia 2025 teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

EF Education-Easypost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché - Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Picnic-Postnl

Jayco Alula

Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates XRG

XDS Astana

Israel-Premier Tech

Lotto

Uno-X Mobility

Solution Tech-Vini Fantini

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizane'