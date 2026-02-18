Four French ProTeams among selection of 21 squads set to race fifth edition of Tour de France Femmes
Field includes all 14 WorldTour and seven second-tier squads for August 1-9 competition
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A total of 21 teams have been selected to compete in this year's Tour de France Femmes, the full collection of 14 UCI Women's WorldTour teams and seven UCI ProTeams.
The number reflects a reduction from 22 teams across the previous three years, as the UCI held steady by including the full collection of ProTeams to complete the lineup. While no Continental teams received invitations for a second year in a row, this is the first year that UCI rules do not allow for the lower-level women's teams at WorldTour races.
Now in a fifth edition, the Tour de France Femmes takes place August 1-9 with the start in Lausanne, Switzerland, and after a total of two-and-a-half days in Switzerland, the race enters France and culminates with the grand finale in Nice.
First-year ProTeam Ma Petite Entreprise gains entry for their debut at the Tour. Lotto Intermarché Ladies returns after a year's absence.
“Thanks to the step up from continental to procontinental level, we will once again be able to field a team in the biggest race in women’s cycling next summer,” said Jean-François Bourlart, CEO of Lotto-Intermarché, in a press release. “This is another important step forward in the development and visibility of our women’s team."
Mayenne Monbana My Pie returns to the Tour with their new branding, having raced last year as Winspace Orange Seal. Cofidis Women Team, St Michel Preference Home - Auber93, Laboral Kutxa Fundación and Volkerwessels Cycling Team complete the ProTeam list.
EF Education-Oatly makes the start for a third consecutive year, this time on the top tier; last year finishing as the ninth best team at the Tour, and with French rider Cédrine Kerbaol earning three top-10s on stages and finishing eighth on GC.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Last year Lidl-Trek's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took the top prize as the champion, with former Tour winners on the lower steps of the GC podium - Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in second and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in third. A different team has won the Tour overall each of the last four years, now-retired Annemiek van Vleuten taking the inaugural title in 2022 for Movistar.
FDJ United-SUEZ enters the season as the new number-one WorldTour team, and the French squad could bring a lethal contingency when it names a roster, as their roster still has the three riders who finished in the Tour's GC top 10 - Vollering, Juliette Berthet and Évita Muzic.
The 2026 race is set to be the longest yet, at 1,175km across the nine days, with a new high total elevation gain of 18,795m. Among the climbs on the route, Mont Ventoux will be the summit finish on stage 7.
Teams selection 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Women's WorldTour
- AG Insurance-Soudal
- Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
- EF Education-Oatly
- FDJ United – SUEZ
- Fenix-Premier Tech
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-AlUla-Jayco
- Movistar
- Picnic-PostNL
- SD Worx-Protime
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Visma-Lease a Bike
Women's ProTeams
- Cofidis Women
- Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi
- Lotto Ladies
- Ma Petite Entreprise
- Mayenne Monbana My Pie
- St-Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
- Volkerwessels Cycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.