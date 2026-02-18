Four French ProTeams among selection of 21 squads set to race fifth edition of Tour de France Femmes

Field includes all 14 WorldTour and seven second-tier squads for August 1-9 competition

PRAZ-SUR-ARLY, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Praz-sur-Arly, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot lines up wearing the leader's jersey prior to stage 9 with the Visma-Lease a Bike team at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
A total of 21 teams have been selected to compete in this year's Tour de France Femmes, the full collection of 14 UCI Women's WorldTour teams and seven UCI ProTeams.

The number reflects a reduction from 22 teams across the previous three years, as the UCI held steady by including the full collection of ProTeams to complete the lineup. While no Continental teams received invitations for a second year in a row, this is the first year that UCI rules do not allow for the lower-level women's teams at WorldTour races.

First-year ProTeam Ma Petite Entreprise gains entry for their debut at the Tour. Lotto Intermarché Ladies returns after a year's absence.

“Thanks to the step up from continental to procontinental level, we will once again be able to field a team in the biggest race in women’s cycling next summer,” said Jean-François Bourlart, CEO of Lotto-Intermarché, in a press release. “This is another important step forward in the development and visibility of our women’s team."

Mayenne Monbana My Pie returns to the Tour with their new branding, having raced last year as Winspace Orange Seal. Cofidis Women Team, St Michel Preference Home - Auber93, Laboral Kutxa Fundación and Volkerwessels Cycling Team complete the ProTeam list.

EF Education-Oatly makes the start for a third consecutive year, this time on the top tier; last year finishing as the ninth best team at the Tour, and with French rider Cédrine Kerbaol earning three top-10s on stages and finishing eighth on GC.

Last year Lidl-Trek's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took the top prize as the champion, with former Tour winners on the lower steps of the GC podium - Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in second and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in third. A different team has won the Tour overall each of the last four years, now-retired Annemiek van Vleuten taking the inaugural title in 2022 for Movistar.

FDJ United-SUEZ enters the season as the new number-one WorldTour team, and the French squad could bring a lethal contingency when it names a roster, as their roster still has the three riders who finished in the Tour's GC top 10 - Vollering, Juliette Berthet and Évita Muzic.

Teams selection 2026 Tour de France Femmes

Women's WorldTour

  • AG Insurance-Soudal
  • Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
  • EF Education-Oatly
  • FDJ United – SUEZ
  • Fenix-Premier Tech
  • Human Powered Health
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Liv-AlUla-Jayco
  • Movistar
  • Picnic-PostNL
  • SD Worx-Protime
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Visma-Lease a Bike

Women's ProTeams

  • Cofidis Women
  • Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi
  • Lotto Ladies
  • Ma Petite Entreprise
  • Mayenne Monbana My Pie
  • St-Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
  • Volkerwessels Cycling
