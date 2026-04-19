GP Féminin de Chambéry: Célia Gery seizes second win of the weekend after breakthrough Brabantse Pijl success

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Erica Magnaldi second, Lore De Schepper third in selective finish in France

Célia Gery raises her arms in celebration as she wins Brabantse Pijl
Gery backed up her Brabantse Pijl win with a victory in France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) claimed her second victory in two days in France, winning the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry just 48 hours after a big win in Brabantse Pijl.

The punchy race around Chambéry was a whittling-down operation for FDJ, with a heavily reduced group arriving at the final, but Gery launched early and used her clearly great form to grab another win.

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Sunday's race took in 10 laps around Chambéry, with the latter six laps featuring three key climbs – the Chemin des Sablières, Sonnaz and Voglans – for 1,800m of climbing across 120km.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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