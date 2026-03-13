Trofeo Alfredo Binda contenders – Will it be a repeat victor or a new protagonist celebrating in Cittiglio?

Will one of these riders take the spoils on Sunday?

Sunday's Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio is a race that holds a special place in the women's calendar, with an honour roll of winners so long that few other races can even come close to its history and prestige.

The race that has long loomed large in the women's calendar, first running in 1974 and only missing three years through the intervening period. Will it be a new name or one of the number of returning victors that claims the honour this year in Italy?

It has become the happiest of hunting grounds for Lidl-Trek, who with three different riders have won the last five editions. Elisa Balsamo has been the most successful of these but in the early releases from the race she isn't mentioned, it appearing that teammate and 2023 victor Shirin van Anrooij will be attempting to keep the streak running for the team instead this year.

There will, however, be plenty of competition from other former winners and aspiring ones alike at the race which concludes with a series of punchy, repeated climbs and then a mild uphill sprint in Cittiglio.

Final start lists have not yet been released at the time of writing but from among the riders expected to be on the line when the peloton sets out from Luino on the coast on Sunday, March 15, here are some of those that look well-placed to be in the running to add their name to one of the longest honour rolls in women's cycling.

Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek)

Van Anrooij won Binda in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just Elisa Balsamo's three wins in the last four editions of the race – 2025, 2024 and 2022 – that make Binda such a success for the Lidl-Trek, and it looks like the squad will be leaning on another of its recent winners this year.

Shirin van Anrooij attacked on a descent at 25km out to claim the win in 2023 – her first Women's WorldTour victory – and while she has certainly had some strong results in the meantime she has also had some tough times, with iliac artery endofibrosis surgery in the intervening period. Her return last season though was promising, including third on a stage at the Giro d'Italia. On top of that she was in the top 10 at Strade Bianche last week, so returning to the scene of her first major victory may be just what she needs to take another.

The team strength and know-how at this event is unquestionable, and their hunger to win should be equally as indisputable. Lidl-Trek are yet to take a Women's WorldTour win this year. In fact, the only mark they have on the victory tally is the early Australian time trial title win scooped up by Felicity Wilson-Haffenden.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

Elisa Longo Borghini claims victory in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini is one of the riders that contributed to the Lidl-Trek winning streak, kicking it off in 2021 by taking her second victory at the race. Her first came with another team in 2013 and UAE Team ADQ will be hoping her third will be with them.

They have every reason to be optimistic, as not only does Longo Borghini have a history of rising to the challenge on home soil, being a two-time Giro d'Italia winner, she has also started out the year in very strong form. She claimed the crucial Queen stage at the UAE Tour to claim overall victory for a second year running, then it was a powerful performance at Strade Bianche with fourth before a mid-week win at Trofeo Oro in Euro on Monday.

The Italian rider will, of course, be hoping it's a selective finish and hoping to head to the finish line solo with a substantial gap just like she did in both 2021 and 2013.

Cat Ferguson (Movistar)

Cat Ferguson already has two wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson put her hand up as a contender at the race last year when she stepped up to the place in her debut at the race in her debut season. It was an impressive performance from the then 18-year-old and there is no telling what she can do with an extra year of experience and a solid run-in.

The British rider this year opened her road season with a victory at Trofeo Llucmajor in late January and then took a third place at Vuelta CV Feminas in February and the stage 2 win at Setmana Valenciana. What's more, with a fourth place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad against a stacked field at the end of February, there is no question that she has what it takes to be at the pointy end of big Classics.

It is certainly not a stretch to think the chips could tumble her way and that by Sunday there is a solid chance that, at just 19, she could have not just a Women's WorldTour stage win to her name but also a one-day race victory at the top tier.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Vos started her season at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

One rider that should never be looked past on terrain like this is Marianne Vos, and she has the race record to prove it – having won even more editions than Balsamo, with a tally of four. Those victories came back in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019 but she made clear top performances at this event weren't just history in 2025 when she took fourth and what's more that was her very first road race of the season. In fact, out of her 10 times lining up at the race, she has been on the podium six times.

This time Trofeo Alfredo Binda is still an early outing for Vos, but she made clear on her return to the peloton for 2026 that she wasn't in the least bit rusty. She was in Teide in February to get set for the year and headed back into the fray with seventh at Strade Bianche. That's enough to indicate that if Vos gets a sniff of a potential fifth victory at the race on that final uphill sprint, she will be one tough rider to beat.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Niewiadoma-Phinney put in another strong performance at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a powerful showing for Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney last weekend at Strade Bianche and the week before at