Tadej Pogačar misses out on Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award for second year in a row

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Slovenian beaten by tennis player Carlos Alcaraz while Egan Bernal and Simon Yates miss out on Comeback of the Year award

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar stands on stage during the teams&#039; presentations event of Paris-Roubaix 2026
Tadej Pogačar was nominated for Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus World Sport Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has once again missed out on victory at the prestigious Laureus World Sport Awards.

The Slovenian racer was nominated for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for the second year in a row, but missed out to Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. The ceremony was held in Madrid on Monday.

After taking 20 wins in 2025, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and three Monuments, Pogačar could lay claim to the most dominant racing season since the days of Eddy Merckx.

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He was nominated for the award, along with Alcaraz, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, football player Ousmane Dembélé, MotoGP racer Marc Márquez, and tennis player Jannik Sinner. However, Alcaraz, who won the French Open and US Open in 2025, took home the trophy – the 13th tennis player to win the men's award.

Last year, Bernal scored a stage win at the Vuelta a España, his first WorldTour triumph since suffering a career-threatening injury during a training crash in 2022. The now-retired Yates, meanwhile, won the Giro d'Italia with a penultimate-day solo ride to beat Isaac del Toro. The pair both missed out on the trophy, though, with golf player Rory McIlroy taking the win thanks to his triumph at the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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