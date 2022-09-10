Silvia Persico dominates uphill sprint to win stage 4 at Ceratizit Challenge

Image 1 of 8 Silvia Persico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8 Elisa Balsamo ahead of stage 4 at the Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Elisa Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of stage 4 at the Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten ahead of stage 4 at the Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Mavi Garcia ahead of stage 4 at the Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 A general view of the peloton passing close to the Monasterio de Nuestra Seora de la Armedilla during stage 4 at Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Lea Curinier of France and Team DSM crashes during stage 4 at Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8

Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won stage 4 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, finishing on a two-kilometre climb through Segovia.



The stage was dominated by a 150-kilometre solo by Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) who held an advantage of up to 9:30 minutes but was caught just before the flamme rouge.



On the finishing climb,Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) started the sprint with 200 m to go but was passed by Persico and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) in the final 50 metres.



There were no changes in the general classification, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) takes the red jersey into the final stage, a circuit race in Madrid, with a lead of 1:51 minutes over Longo Borghini.

More to follow...

