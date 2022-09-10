Silvia Persico dominates uphill sprint to win stage 4 at Ceratizit Challenge
Olympic Champion Anna Kiesenhofer caught in final after 150km solo breakaway
Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won stage 4 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, finishing on a two-kilometre climb through Segovia.
The stage was dominated by a 150-kilometre solo by Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) who held an advantage of up to 9:30 minutes but was caught just before the flamme rouge.
On the finishing climb,Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) started the sprint with 200 m to go but was passed by Persico and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) in the final 50 metres.
There were no changes in the general classification, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) takes the red jersey into the final stage, a circuit race in Madrid, with a lead of 1:51 minutes over Longo Borghini.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Silvia Persico dominates uphill sprint to win stage 4 at Ceratizit ChallengeOlympic Champion Anna Kiesenhofer caught in final after 150km solo breakaway
-
Three new additions to USA team for Road World ChampionshipsSwenson, McGill and Franz join squad as Lawson Craddock battles visa refusal
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Vuelta a España after stage 20Remco Evenepoel seals the red jersey as Carapaz takes his third stage win at Puerto de Navacerrada
-
Evenepoel seals overall at Vuelta a España as Carapaz claims third stage victory22-year-old Belgian overcome with emotion at Puerto de Navacerrada