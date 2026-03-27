Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 route
Similar to 2025 course with Cauberg even closer to the finish
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The 2026 edition of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition is longer and tougher than ever before, with 21 climbs and a finish that includes the Cauberg ascent.
Similar to last year, the race will starts in Maastricht and finishes in Valkenburg and ends with a 17.8-kilometre circuit which the women tackle four times.
The circuit includes the climbs of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, with the final climb coming just 1.7 kilometres from the end.Article continues below
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 climbs
Climb
Distance raced (km)
Distance to go (km)
Maasberg
13.2
144.9
Bergseweg
49.6
108.5
Korenweg
51.4
106.7
Nijswillerweg
56.6
101.5
Kruisberg
62.6
95.5
Eyserbosweg
64.8
93.3
Fromberg
69.4
88.7
Keutenberg
73.4
84.7
Cauberg
83.2
74.9
Geulhemmerberg
87.8
70.3
Bemelerberg
94.6
63.5
Cauberg
100.9
57.2
Geulhemmerberg
105.6
52.5
Bemelerberg
112.4
45.7
Cauberg
118.7
39.4
Geulhemmerberg
123.4
34.7
Bemelerberg
130.2
27.9
Cauberg
136.5
21.6
Geulhemmerberg
141.1
17.0
Bemelerberg
147.9
10.2
Cauberg
156.4
1.7
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