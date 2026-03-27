Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 route

The Cauberg features again in the Amstel Gold Race Ladies

The 2026 edition of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition is longer and tougher than ever before, with 21 climbs and a finish that includes the Cauberg ascent.

Similar to last year, the race will starts in Maastricht and finishes in Valkenburg and ends with a 17.8-kilometre circuit which the women tackle four times.

The circuit includes the climbs of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, with the final climb coming just 1.7 kilometres from the end.

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Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Climb Distance raced (km) Distance to go (km) Maasberg 13.2 144.9 Bergseweg 49.6 108.5 Korenweg 51.4 106.7 Nijswillerweg 56.6 101.5 Kruisberg 62.6 95.5 Eyserbosweg 64.8 93.3 Fromberg 69.4 88.7 Keutenberg 73.4 84.7 Cauberg 83.2 74.9 Geulhemmerberg 87.8 70.3 Bemelerberg 94.6 63.5 Cauberg 100.9 57.2 Geulhemmerberg 105.6 52.5 Bemelerberg 112.4 45.7 Cauberg 118.7 39.4 Geulhemmerberg 123.4 34.7 Bemelerberg 130.2 27.9 Cauberg 136.5 21.6 Geulhemmerberg 141.1 17.0 Bemelerberg 147.9 10.2 Cauberg 156.4 1.7