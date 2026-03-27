Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 route

Maps
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Similar to 2025 course with Cauberg even closer to the finish

Mischa Bredewold&#039;s winning attack at the women&#039;s Amstel Gold Race 2025
The Cauberg features again in the Amstel Gold Race Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 edition of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition is longer and tougher than ever before, with 21 climbs and a finish that includes the Cauberg ascent.

Similar to last year, the race will starts in Maastricht and finishes in Valkenburg and ends with a 17.8-kilometre circuit which the women tackle four times.

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Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 climbs

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Climb

Distance raced (km)

Distance to go (km)

Maasberg

13.2

144.9

Bergseweg

49.6

108.5

Korenweg

51.4

106.7

Nijswillerweg

56.6

101.5

Kruisberg

62.6

95.5

Eyserbosweg

64.8

93.3

Fromberg

69.4

88.7

Keutenberg

73.4

84.7

Cauberg

83.2

74.9

Geulhemmerberg

87.8

70.3

Bemelerberg

94.6

63.5

Cauberg

100.9

57.2

Geulhemmerberg

105.6

52.5

Bemelerberg

112.4

45.7

Cauberg

118.7

39.4

Geulhemmerberg

123.4

34.7

Bemelerberg

130.2

27.9

Cauberg

136.5

21.6

Geulhemmerberg

141.1

17.0

Bemelerberg

147.9

10.2

Cauberg

156.4

1.7

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