Demi Vollering kicks off 2026 season this week with Setmana Ciclista Valenciana title defence

Dutch racer faces off against world champion Magdeleine Vallieres, Cédrine Kerbaol, and Pauliena Rooijakkers at four-day race

BUSTO ARSIZIO, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ prior to the 5th Tre Valli Varesine Women&amp;apos;s Race 2025 a 137km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Busto Arsizio, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
European champion Demi Vollering begins her road to her Tour de France Femmes challenge in Spain this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may still be only February, but the road to the Tour de France Femmes begins this week for 2023 winner Demi Vollering at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

The Dutchwoman is set to make her season debut at the Spanish stage race, which kicks off on February 12 in Gandia and concludes four days later in Valencia.

