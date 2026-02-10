Demi Vollering kicks off 2026 season this week with Setmana Ciclista Valenciana title defence
Dutch racer faces off against world champion Magdeleine Vallieres, Cédrine Kerbaol, and Pauliena Rooijakkers at four-day race
It may still be only February, but the road to the Tour de France Femmes begins this week for 2023 winner Demi Vollering at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
The Dutchwoman is set to make her season debut at the Spanish stage race, which kicks off on February 12 in Gandia and concludes four days later in Valencia.
Vollering gets her second season at FDJ United-Suez underway at the four-stage race, returning to the event where she started her 2025 season. Last year, she converted an opening stage win into overall victory at the race, beating Movistar's Marlen Reusser to the top spot by 34 seconds.
There are hills scattered throughout the race route, but all eyes will surely be on the queen stage 3 from Agost to La Nucia. The day features 2,600 metres of elevation, including the first-category Port de Tudons (15km at 5%), the second-category Port de Confrides (6.4km at 4.8%), and a descent to the finish line.
Stages 1, 2, and 4 pose lesser challenges, with riders set to face 1,300 metres of elevation gain on the first two, while the closer features 1,000 metres of climbing, including the second-category Port de l'Oronet (5.4km at 4.9%) at 31km from the line.
European champion Vollering, who last year found success in Spain at the La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, and Volta a Catalunya, has been doing her homework ahead of the race, last Friday tackling a six-hour, 152.5km recon ride on much of the course of that vital stage 3.
Of course, it's not only the rough terrain she'll have to contend with this week, though she is the standout favourite to retain her overall title.
Though most teams are yet to officially confirm their line-ups for the race starting on Thursday, we are expecting appearances from riders like world champion Magdeleine Vallieres, Pauliena Roooijakkers (UAE Team ADQ), Liane Lippert (Movistar) and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal).
