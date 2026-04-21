'Mind-boggling for someone of that age' – Hype builds for Paul Seixas challenging Pogačar and Evenepoel at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Evenepoel, Pogačar and Seixas on the podium of the European Championships road race in 2025

With the next Monument of 2026 arriving this Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Paul Seixas' Decathlon-CMA CGM teammate Oliver Naesen has said he believes the rising French star is "the only one capable of following" defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Two years ago, he crossed the line solo to win the junior version of the iconic Ardennes Classic, and since then, his rise to the upper echelons of the sport has been rapid, already expected to challenge the World Champion at still only 19.

He already confirmed his talent to the world last season at the Il Lombardia, where he was fifth, and during the European Championships road race, when only Pogačar and Evenepoel were stronger. But already this season, he's taken a huge step, and having finished second behind the Slovenian at Strade Bianche, he will be raring to go at his next appointment with cycling's top rider.

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Prior to that showdown, though, Seixas will race at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, and in the absence of Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), he is likely to start as the big favourite for victory. Speaking on Het Laatste Nieuws' cycling podcast, fellow Decathlon rider Naesen is expecting big things of his young teammate.

“I think Paul [Seixas] has a better chance in the Flèche Wallonne than in Liège. He has a chance of winning on Wednesday, and that is mind-boggling for someone of that age," said Naesen, who still rated Pogačar above him for La Doyenne, but bigged up the Frenchman as a key rival.

"I have too much respect for the über-champion that Pogačar is for that. Although I do remain of the opinion that he is the only one capable of following him."

HLN journalist Jonas Decleer even said that Seixas "is the top favourite along with Pogacar" for Liège, with Evenepoel "A step below them," based on what he's seen from the 19-year-old in 2026 – his most recent success being a complete domination of Itzulia Basque Country.

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"You can expect a lot from Paul," said Naesen in response. “I expect him to finish on the podium, and I think he expects that himself as well."

While Decathlon's Liège squad isn't yet announced, Seixas will lead a young team at La Fléche Wallonne, with Léo Bisiaux, Stan Dewulf, Noa Isidore, Antoine L'Hote, Jordan Labrosse, and Paul Lapeira riding in support of his efforts.

Should he make his Tour de France debut?

Ever since he hit the ground running in 2026 with second on GC and a stage win at the Volta ao Algarve, speculation over whether he will make his Tour de France debut this year has continued to grow.

His latest Basque Country exhibition only added to this, and while Decathlon want to keep the pressure off the Frenchman – which is already mounting as France looks more and more to him to potentially end its 41-year drought without a home men's Tour de France winner – Naesen believes the time is right.

Naesen said on HLN's podcast that no decision has yet been made, "But if I were the team boss, I would send him," with racing the Tour in 2026 likely to be his last chance to start without massive expectation to follow the likes of Pogačar and compete for the yellow jersey.

"If he doesn't compete and then finishes, say, fifth in the Vuelta, he won't be able to go to the Tour next year without pressure. Then, according to the French, anything less than fifth is a failure.

"If you send him to the Tour now and he finishes 12th and competes for a stage win a few times, that would already be a tremendous success, especially for someone his age. I assume the team will take him."

Seixas may not be a Decathlon rider for long, with different rumours circulating about the team's French licence and any and every other super team being interested in his signature, but Naesen does note how he should remain among their ranks until at least 2028.

"There are no alternatives if you want to go for victory in the Tour in the coming years," said Naesen. "It is true that several teams are trying to sign him, but he is still under contract with us next year."

There are currently no races on his schedule after the Ardennes Classics, but if he does win Flèche and compete with the superstars as he is expected to in Liège, it will be hard to see doing anything but taking their main man to the Tour's Grand Départ in Barcelona.