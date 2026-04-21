From the Winter Olympics to a Flèche Wallonne debut – Sandrine Tas begins cycling career with Lotto–Intermarché Ladies

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The switch from the ice to the road truly begins on Wednesday for the Belgian skater

Sandrine Tas looks exhausted after competing on the Speed Skating Women&#039;s 5000m at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Photo by Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
Sandrine Tas at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games after competing in Speed Skating Women's 5000m. The Belgian rider now has her focus on a different challenge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just months after competing in the speed skating at the Winter Olympics, Sandrine Tas is setting out on an entirely new sporting direction – lining up for her professional cycling debut with Lotto Intermarché Ladies at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympian, who has also been a European and World Champion in inline skating, made clear that her athletic prowess also extended to cycling in 2024, when she won the Belgian national time trial title in the WE2 category for riders without a contract.

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“After my skating season, I took some time to rest and recharge," said Tas in a team media release. "Since the opening weekend, I’ve been following the races on TV, and it definitely gives you the urge to be out there in the peloton yourself.”

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been training hard, and fortunately, everything has gone well," said Tas. "I feel ready to start racing again, and I’m really looking forward to wearing the Lotto Intermarché kit for the first time.”

Dina Boels and Marieke Meert will also be lining up at La Flèche Wallonne for Lotto Intermarché Ladies alongside 19-year-old teammate Ilken Seynave, who will be another debutant rider at the race.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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