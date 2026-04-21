From the Winter Olympics to a Flèche Wallonne debut – Sandrine Tas begins cycling career with Lotto–Intermarché Ladies

Sandrine Tas at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games after competing in Speed Skating Women's 5000m. The Belgian rider now has her focus on a different challenge.

Just months after competing in the speed skating at the Winter Olympics, Sandrine Tas is setting out on an entirely new sporting direction – lining up for her professional cycling debut with Lotto Intermarché Ladies at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympian, who has also been a European and World Champion in inline skating, made clear that her athletic prowess also extended to cycling in 2024, when she won the Belgian national time trial title in the WE2 category for riders without a contract.

Then in 2025, Tas came eighth in the elite women's road race at the national championships, which was won by Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal). She also won two national-level races, Wilsele and Zottegem-Strijpen, while racing with Cyclingteam Belco/Van Eyck, though after August, the Olympic goals took priority.

Article continues below

“After my skating season, I took some time to rest and recharge," said Tas in a team media release. "Since the opening weekend, I’ve been following the races on TV, and it definitely gives you the urge to be out there in the peloton yourself.”

After the post-Olympic break, the 30-year-old has been readying herself for the shift from the ice to the road.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been training hard, and fortunately, everything has gone well," said Tas. "I feel ready to start racing again, and I’m really looking forward to wearing the Lotto Intermarché kit for the first time.”

It certainly isn't a low-key debut either, with Tas launching straight into a test Women's WorldTour one-day race, which includes the iconic Mur de Huy climb.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She will not be the only rider who made the switch from another sport to cycling, who is lining up for the ProTeam in Huy. Former runner Annelies Nijssen makes her debut at the race as well, although it will be her seventh race with the squad, and she also took on the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, heading out in the early break.

Dina Boels and Marieke Meert will also be lining up at La Flèche Wallonne for Lotto Intermarché Ladies alongside 19-year-old teammate Ilken Seynave, who will be another debutant rider at the race.