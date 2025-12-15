Il Lombardia 2026
Date
October 10, 2026
Distance
tbd
Start location
tbd
Finish location
tbd
Edition
120th
Previous edition
Previous winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Il Lombardia information
The 'race of the falling leaves', Il Lombardia, again closes out the 2026 World Tour one-day races and the bulk of the European calendar with the 120th edition of the race.
in 2025, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) completed another dominant and spectacular season with yet another solo triumph. That gave him a record-equalling fifth victory at Il Lombardia – matching the five wins by Fausto Coppi.
The world champion launched his decisive attack on the Passo di Ganda and then rode to Bergamo alone. He was cheered through the old town and crossed the line alone yet again.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at 1:48, with Michael Storer (Tudor) taking a first WorldTour podium in third at 3:14.
Il Lombardia history
Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi.
Fausto Coppi won the race five times (1946-1949, 1954), surpassing Alfredo Binda's previous record of four wins (1925-1927, 1931).
