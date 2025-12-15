Il Lombardia 2026

Il Lombardia 2025: Tadej Pogacar celebrates his last win of this season, and fifth victory in the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Il Lombardia 2025 overview

Date

October 10, 2026

Distance

tbd

Start location

tbd

Finish location

tbd

Edition

120th

Previous edition

Il Lombardia 2025

Previous winner

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Il Lombardia information

The 'race of the falling leaves', Il Lombardia, again closes out the 2026 World Tour one-day races and the bulk of the European calendar with the 120th edition of the race.

in 2025, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) completed another dominant and spectacular season with yet another solo triumph. That gave him a record-equalling fifth victory at Il Lombardia – matching the five wins by Fausto Coppi.

The world champion launched his decisive attack on the Passo di Ganda and then rode to Bergamo alone. He was cheered through the old town and crossed the line alone yet again.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at 1:48, with Michael Storer (Tudor) taking a first WorldTour podium in third at 3:14.

Il Lombardia history

Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi.

Fausto Coppi won the race five times (1946-1949, 1954), surpassing Alfredo Binda's previous record of four wins (1925-1927, 1931).

