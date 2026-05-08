Malignant pancreatic tumour and six-hour surgery behind Amber Pate's long absence from racing

Australia's Amber Pate has been sidelined from racing due to the discovery of a small but malignant tumour on her pancreas, the Liv AlUla Jayco rider revealed this week.

The former national criterium champion started her season in Australia and then Europe but hadn't raced since Le Samyn in March and no reason for her absence had been given.

On Thursday, she shared an update via Instagram, confirming that she is recovering after surgery to remove the growth.

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"It’s been a bit of a time. And quietness to focus in was just what I needed. I’ve missed lots of bike racing and had many questions of why I’m out of the classics. So here is the update," she wrote.

The tumour was discovered during routine scans after a crash, with Pate commenting that the by-chance discovery "could be considered bad luck or good luck. I take it as good luck.

"From a bike crash in January, on the broad scans checking for any breaks etc, it was mentioned to get closer check on the pancreas, as it showed some slight enlargement. Once I returned to Europe we got these scans done, followed by a biopsy. To which they found a very small / very slow growing malignant tumour in my pancreas."

At that point, Pate returned home to Australia, and underwent surgery earlier this week.

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"After a long 6h surgery (distal pancreatectomy) on Tuesday, all went extremely successfully to remove the tumour. And I am recovering nicely," she shared, alongside photos of her in her hospital bed with members of her family, who she thanked.

"The support from all the specialists / doctors has been beyond amazing. I also couldn’t do this without my family / friends / teammates in this time. I have felt the support entirely, and I am so grateful."

A post shared by • Amber Pate • (@ambie_pate) A photo posted by on

Contracted until the end of the year and usually a mainstay of Liv AlUla Jayco's Classics and sprint squad, Pate underlined her motivation to get back to racing.

"Life has indeed thrown a curveball, but I am now stoked to be in recovery and full focus forward to get back to Europe to my teammates when my body is ready," she said.

Her post garnered a lot of support and comments from teammates past and present and other members of the peloton, with her team Liv AlUla Jayco commenting a purple heart.

"Oh, Ambie.. happy that they found it quickly and that the surgery was successful. Take care and heal up!" wrote Urška Žigart, whilst Lucinda Stewart commented: "You’re so tough. Speedy recovery, hope to see you back in g town soon."