Il Lombardia 2025 route

Back to Bergamo, the Race of the Falling Leaves reverses direction

Il Lombardia 2025 profile and map
Route for the 2025 Il Lombardia (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Il Lombardia returns to Como for the start of the final Monument of 2025 and a finish in Bergamo, continuing the race's recent tradition of flip-flopping between the directions each year.

The 238-kilometre route takes in the Madonna del Ghisallo in the reverse of its usual direction, descending into Bellagio then onto Lecco, where the route runs alongside Lake Como.

These ascents plus more at Berbenno, Dossena, Zambla Alta and Passo di Ganda make for a total of 4,400 metres of climbing. It was on the descent into Selvino with its 19 switchbacks that Pogačar made his move two years ago.

"For this edition, we decided to bring back the 2023 route, a selective and fascinating course featuring many of the race’s historic climbs. We expect an extraordinary turnout, both from riders and the fans lining the roads, confirming the unique charm of this Monument Classic".

The climbs

  • Madonna del Ghisallo, km. 38.3
  • Roncola, km. 100.9
  • Berbenno, km. 129
  • Passo della Crocetta, km. 161.9
  • Zambla Alta, km. 174.7
  • Passo di Ganda, km. 206.6
  • Colle Aperto, km. 234.8
