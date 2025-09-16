Il Lombardia 2025 route

Il Lombardia returns to Como for the start of the final Monument of 2025 and a finish in Bergamo, continuing the race's recent tradition of flip-flopping between the directions each year.

The 238-kilometre route takes in the Madonna del Ghisallo in the reverse of its usual direction, descending into Bellagio then onto Lecco, where the route runs alongside Lake Como.

Leaving the short, the route takes in a relentless series of climbs, first at Roncola after 100.9 kilometres of racing. The route on Valico di Valpiana has gradients up to 17%, making for a tough mid-race selection.

These ascents plus more at Berbenno, Dossena, Zambla Alta and Passo di Ganda make for a total of 4,400 metres of climbing. It was on the descent into Selvino with its 19 switchbacks that Pogačar made his move two years ago.

The climbing isn't over after the Passo di Ganda, as the Colle Aperto pitches up to 12% with 4km to go before a long, wide run-in to the finish.

"The alternation between Como and Bergamo has now become a tradition, guaranteeing spectacular racing at the highest level," race director Stefano Allocchio said.

"For this edition, we decided to bring back the 2023 route, a selective and fascinating course featuring many of the race’s historic climbs. We expect an extraordinary turnout, both from riders and the fans lining the roads, confirming the unique charm of this Monument Classic".

The climbs

Image 1 of 5 Profile of the Passo della Crocetta and Zambla Alta (Image credit: RCS Sport) Profile of the final 5km into Bergamo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Profile of the Roncola climb (Image credit: RCS Sport) Profile of the Passo di Ganda ascent (Image credit: RCS Sport) Profile of the Bernenno climb (Image credit: RCS Sport)