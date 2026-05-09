'We're going back to market' – Ineos ready to drop title sponsorship role to bring on second partner alongside Netcompany

The Netcompany Ineos riders show off their new colours at the Giro d'Italia

Netcompany Ineos make their racing debut in new green-grey colours at the Giro d'Italia, but the British team could soon change name and branding again, with Ineos willing to give up their title sponsorship if another major sponsor can be found.

Danish software and AI company Netcompany signed a reported five-year €100 million deal, sparking the team's name change from Ineos Grenadiers. The team also has significant sponsorship from Total Energies for 2026 and new sponsorship from WTW and Café de Colombia but needs more funding if it is to compete with the sport's super teams such as UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lild-Trek, Decathlon-CMA CGM and Visma-Lease a Bike.

"We have Netcompany as our first name-co title partner, but we're going back to market looking for a second co-title partner," Tom Hill, the team's Chief Commercial Officer, recently told the Leaders Worth Knowing podcast.

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Ineos has so far retained ownership of the team but appears to be limiting their investment as the wider Ineos company tries to cut costs. Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe, who also owns the Manchester United football team, blamed the “deindustrialisation of Europe" for Ineos' problems.

The company's debt reportedly reached almost €18bn in early 2026. With credit agencies downgrading their outlook for the company. Ineos has cut back on investment in other sports.

In talking about the search for a second sponsor, Hill indicated that it would mean Ineos could disappear from the cycling team's name. "So, Netcompany-X," he said, the X being the vacant sponsor slot.

As if Ineos was happy to take a step back from the title role, he replied: "Ineos will absolutely remain involved as a long-term backer, with a massive interest in cycling. That has never waned. Sir Jim (Ratcliffe) has a very passionate interest in cycling and has been a very fantastic supporter and backer."

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"Ultimately, if we can broaden the financial base by having other partners in to help put investment into the team, create that virtuous circle of more investment, better riders, win more races, more sponsors. That is the next step for us, as of now."

Team manager Dave Brailsford has created the 'Mission 8' mantra as the British team aims at an eighth Tour de France success, but the team arguably needs a €60 million annual budget if they hope to compete with the biggest teams and win another Tour.

Brailsford's role as a director of Manchester United has ended, and he has reportedly refocused the cycling team's goals and rebuilt morale. Geraint Thomas is in Bulgaria as the new Director of Racing.

"This is one of the most significant partnerships in cycling – a real vote of confidence not only in our team, but in the sport itself," Brailsford said when Netcompany was announced as a title sponsor.

"It’s a major moment for us and marks the beginning of a new chapter. It brings long-term stability, giving us the platform to invest in performance over time - building the foundations to win, and keep winning.

"Ultimately, it’s about creating the conditions to win the Tour de France."