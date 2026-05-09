'We're going back to market' – Ineos ready to drop title sponsorship role to bring on second partner alongside Netcompany

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'We're going back to market looking for a second co-title partner' says CFO Tom Hill

Filippo Ganna of Italy and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia
The Netcompany Ineos riders show off their new colours at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos make their racing debut in new green-grey colours at the Giro d'Italia, but the British team could soon change name and branding again, with Ineos willing to give up their title sponsorship if another major sponsor can be found.

Danish software and AI company Netcompany signed a reported five-year €100 million deal, sparking the team's name change from Ineos Grenadiers. The team also has significant sponsorship from Total Energies for 2026 and new sponsorship from WTW and Café de Colombia but needs more funding if it is to compete with the sport's super teams such as UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lild-Trek, Decathlon-CMA CGM and Visma-Lease a Bike.

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Ineos has so far retained ownership of the team but appears to be limiting their investment as the wider Ineos company tries to cut costs. Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe, who also owns the Manchester United football team, blamed the “deindustrialisation of Europe" for Ineos' problems.

The company's debt reportedly reached almost €18bn in early 2026. With credit agencies downgrading their outlook for the company. Ineos has cut back on investment in other sports.

Team manager Dave Brailsford has created the 'Mission 8' mantra as the British team aims at an eighth Tour de France success, but the team arguably needs a €60 million annual budget if they hope to compete with the biggest teams and win another Tour.

"This is one of the most significant partnerships in cycling – a real vote of confidence not only in our team, but in the sport itself," Brailsford said when Netcompany was announced as a title sponsor.

"Ultimately, it’s about creating the conditions to win the Tour de France."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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