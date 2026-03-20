'A women's Il Lombardia will happen but it's complicated' – RCS Sport working on creating the missing women's Monument

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'It would be amazing. I'm very happy to hear that' says Demi Vollering

Strade Bianche Donne 2026 - 12th Edition - Siena - Siena 133km - 7/03/2026 - Demi Vollering (NED - FDJ United - SUEZ) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency©2026
A women's Lombardia would join Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo in the RCS women's cycling portfolio (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the women's peloton gathers in Genoa for the second edition of Milan-San Remo Women, Cyclingnews can confirm that Italian race organiser RCS Sport is working to create a women's version of the Il Lombardia but faces a battle against local bureaucracy and traffic constraints to make it happen.

Het Laatste Nieuws reported earlier this week than plans were in the works for a race in 2027. This is not the first time that rumours have emerged about a women's Il Lombardia, but the progress appears more concrete this time.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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