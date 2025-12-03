Quiz! How many Giro d'Italia winners can you name?

Features
By published

How well do you know the winners of Italy's three-week men's race?

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: Final overall winner, Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
We'll give you Simon Yates for free, but how many more winners can you name? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another cycling quiz.

The routes for the 2026 Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women were unveiled in Rome last week, with a Grande Partenza in Bulgaria for the men's Corsa Rosa route confirmed, alongside an eye-catching 40km ITT, plus seven summit finishes. The nine-day women's route will move to a new spot in the calendar for 2026, with an ascent of the Colle delle Finestre on the penultimate day. To mark the occasion, we thought it wise to run a little Giro history lesson!

Many greats of the sport have conquered the Italian Grand Tour and donned the iconic maglia rosa – the parcours of the Corsa Rosa always ensure that only the best rider of that year's edition can take home the pink jersey. In recent years, that battle has gone down to the wire, with 2025 winner, Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), only moving into the race lead on the penultimate stage of the race, such were the demands of the final week.

But aside from Yates – who redeemed himself after letting the jersey slip through his fingers during the 2018 Giro – which other men's champions of the Italian Grand Tour can you remember?

Cyclingnews app advert

(Image credit: Future)
Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.