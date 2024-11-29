Our wind tunnel tests prove these two aero helmets are the fastest, and they've just had their prices slashed for Black Friday
Free speed just got more affordable with Specialized Evade and POC Procen Air
While we are always doing our best to provide objective, unbiased reviews of the best bike kit on the planet, it is often hard with things like aero helmets to add objectivity. You'll often see things like "this helmet feels fast", which is hard to prove, and easy to dismiss.
To avoid that we spent a lot of money on some commercial wind tunnel time and took all the best aero helmets on the market to determine the very best aerodynamic helmet. Cyclingnews' Associate Editor, Josh, spent hours deep in aero calculations to work out which was the fastest, not only in a straight line but also in a full sweep of yaw angles (the angle at which the wind is hitting you).
With this data, we've been able to pretty objectively say that the POC Procen Air is the fastest helmet on the market, but as it is effectively a time trial helmet this isn't a huge surprise. The fastest 'normal' helmet was the Specialized Evade 3, and was faster even than the Procen without a visor.
The good news is that we've found both of these helmets on offer for Black Friday, so the watts/$ ratio only gets better. For more handpicked deals head to our Black Friday Bike Deals hub.
Quick access
- Specialized Evade 3: 40% off at Sigma Sports UK
- POC Procen Air: 19% off at Sigma Sports UK
- Specialized Evade 3: 30% off at Competitive Cyclist USA
Specialized S-Works Evade III
USA: $299.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £250 £150 at Sigma Sports
Up to 40% off: This is the fastest standard aero helmet on the market, we've checked. More than just being fast though our Associate Editor Josh rates it as the out and out best helmet on the market. Safe, comfortable, with plenty of airflow too considering it's so aero. If you must only wear one helmet, it should probably be this one.
POC Procen Air
UK: £360.00 £292.00 at Sigma Sports
19% off: It looks a little mad, but there is no denying that it is the out and out fastest road helmet on the market. Whether you're brave enough to wear it or not is up to you, but it is being used increasingly in the pro peloton by the EF team riders, so expect to see it on the local club run at some point soon too.
