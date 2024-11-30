The brightest rear bike light on the market has just gone on sale for Cyber Monday, but here's why you shouldn't buy it

Brightness isn't everything, and even with a discount there are better options out there

Here at the Cyclingnews deals HQ we are at the end of day 2 of the Black Friday weekend. Retailers are all updating their pages to say 'Cyber Monday' instead, and fresh deals are being added. For all the best ones head to our Black Friday Bike Deals  hub, but as well as telling you which things we think you should buy, it's also sometimes our responsibility to point out what you shouldn't

One such instance that I've stumbled upon is that of the Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+. It is in its own right a brilliant rear bike light. It's pretty universal in terms of mounting, it's the brightest on the market - more than enough for daytime visibility - and the battery life isn't terrible either. It's included in my guide to the best bike lights on the market, and I still stand by that.

