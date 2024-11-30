The brightest rear bike light on the market has just gone on sale for Cyber Monday, but here's why you shouldn't buy it
Brightness isn't everything, and even with a discount there are better options out there
Here at the Cyclingnews deals HQ we are at the end of day 2 of the Black Friday weekend. Retailers are all updating their pages to say 'Cyber Monday' instead, and fresh deals are being added. For all the best ones head to our Black Friday Bike Deals hub, but as well as telling you which things we think you should buy, it's also sometimes our responsibility to point out what you shouldn't
One such instance that I've stumbled upon is that of the Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+. It is in its own right a brilliant rear bike light. It's pretty universal in terms of mounting, it's the brightest on the market - more than enough for daytime visibility - and the battery life isn't terrible either. It's included in my guide to the best bike lights on the market, and I still stand by that.
It is currently 25% off at Backcountry in the USA, and by an identical percentage in the UK at Halfords. Even at full price it's pretty affordable, so why am I saying you shouldn't buy it? Well, the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is also on offer and overall I think that's a better buy for most people. It has better battery life, and better side visibility thanks to a brilliant downward-facing LED. It has smart features too, like brake light functionality that'll flare it up when you slow down. It's the best rear light on the market, simple as that.
One reason perhaps why you might pick the Lezyne Strip Drive is the mounting system. The Magicshine's mounts are excellent, but you're wedded to either a seatpost or a saddle rail mount out of the box. With the Lezyne you could easily mount it onto a chainstay, perfect for smaller frames, and for anyone running bikepacking bags and still needing to maintain visibility at night.
Either way both of these lights are excellent though, especially at a discount.
Magicshine SEEMEE300:
$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon US
Save up to 30%
All things considered, this is the best rear bike light on the market. Excellent mounts, brilliant features, great side visibility. If I was spending my money, here is where I'd be putting it.
Read my Magicshine SEEMEE300 review.
See more of the best bike lights.
Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 400+:
$54.99 $41.24 at Backcountry USA
Save 25%
While it's a little cheaper than the Magicshine with this discount I only think you should get this one if you really need the versatility of an elastic strap for mounting to a chainstay. It is brighter, but the Magicshine is bright enough to be seen in the day too.
See more of the best bike lights.
