Best clipless pedals 2024: Options for on and off-road use

The best clipless pedals for road or gravel use will help you deliver power more efficiently as you ride. Almost all road riders use clipless pedals and cycle with cleats, although commuters might prefer flat pedals to be able to put a foot down more easily. Most gravel bike riders also ride clipless; it's only for mountain bikers that the choice to ride clipless or not is more divided.

There's one big choice to be made with clipless pedals: should you ride with two-bolt cleats, which are small, recessed into the shoe's sole and normally used with double-sided clipless pedals, or do you prefer three-bolt cleats, which are larger, sit below the shoe's sole and are used with pedals that are usually single-sided?

This guide is divided into our picks of the best road bike pedals to use with road cycling shoes and then the best gravel bike pedals to use with gravel bike shoes, based on our testing and reviews.

The best road bike clipless pedals

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Road bike clipless pedals can be further divided by brand, with each maker having its own take on three-bolt pedal tech and its own cleat system.

Best Shimano three-bolt pedals

Shimano is perhaps the default choice. All its pedals use a similar design with a rear retainer that's tensioned by a coil spring. The pedal release tension is changed via a hex bolt in the top of the retainer, with an indicator window to show you the release tension you have set.

Shimano cleats are wide, providing a broad contact area with the pedal, although the wide cleat can overhang the sole of narrower or smaller shoes. There are three cleat options with 0, 2 or 6 degrees of float.

Best Look three-bolt pedals

Look developed the original clipless pedal system (so-called because it replaced the toe clips and straps used previously)Look cleats are slightly smaller than Shimano's and it too offers three options with 0, 4.5 and 9 degrees of float.

Look's lower-priced Keo 2 pedals use a similar retainer with a coil spring to Shimano (it licensed the technology to Shimano in the 1990s). Its higher-priced pedals, named Keo Blade, use a carbon leaf spring on the underside of the pedal body to tension the retainer; the brand brought out an updated pedal body in January 2024, which it claims makes the Keo Blade the most aero pedal available.

While the coil spring allows the release tension for Look's cheaper pedals to be continuously varied, the Keo Blade pedals' release tension is changed in discrete jumps by swapping the leaf spring, of which there are four different tensions available.

Best Speedplay three-bolt pedals

The third road-going option is Speedplay. Wahoo updated and relaunched Speedplay pedals and added the Wahoo Powrlink Zero power meter pedals to its portfolio.

Technically, Speedplay cleats are fixed to the shoe's sole with four bolts, but there is an adapter to allow them to be used with the more common three-bolt drilled road cycling shoes.

Speedplay pedals are unique among pedals for three-bolt cleats in allowing dual-sided entry (except the Speedplay Aero model) and having continuously variable float and release angles, although, unlike other systems, release tension cannot be varied.

Also unique to Speedplay, the adjustability is in the cleat, with the pedal just offering a fixed retaining surface.

Best Time three-bolt pedals

The fourth main road-going pedal system is Time. It's another brand which, like Speedplay, is seeing a renaissance under a new owner, in this case Sram.

All Time's pedals use a carbon leaf spring to operate the rear retainer and, as with Look Keo Blade pedals, you can swap the spring to change the release tension by discrete increments. Time's system holds the retainer open when the cleat is not engaged, making it easier to clip in.

Time has two road bike pedal ranges. The cheaper is the Xpresso, which has two composite-bodied and one carbon-bodied option. Step up to the Xpro and there are three carbon models.

The top-spec Time Xpro 15 pedals have a titanium axle and CeramicSpeed bearings. Their claimed weight of 174.6g per pair makes them the lightest pedal option available, although at a price.

The best gravel bike clipless pedals

The majority of two-bolt clipless pedals, regardless of manufacturer, use the Shimano SPD system. Despite this, there are other options with non-SPD compatible cleats, including Crankbrothers and Time, all of which offer purported benefits over SPD.

Best Shimano two-bolt pedals

As with road bike pedals, Shimano tends to be the default choice for the best gravel bike pedals, with its SPD system using a small hardened steel cleat. Even its lowest-priced M520 and M540 pedals have a reputation for bombproof durability, while its top-spec XTR pedals weigh a claimed 155g a piece.

All these pedals have skeletal bodies, but you can buy Shimano SPD pedals with a platform too, if you crave greater foot stability. Shimano also makes a pedal with an SPD retainer on one side but a flat pedal surface on the other, which can be useful for commuting.

Shimano's standard SH56 cleat offers multi-directional release, but you can also buy the SH51 cleat that only allows you to unclip by turning your heel outwards if you want greater foot security.

Best Look two-bolt pedals

Again, Look is a major competitor for gravel bike clipless pedals, but in this case it uses Shimano's SPD cleat system, making its pedals and cleats cross-compatible with Shimano. It also uses a similar release mechanism operated via an adjustable coil spring.

Look X-Track Gravel Edition View at Merlin Cycles Affiliates View at Amazon View at REI.com Look's entry-level equivalent of the Shimano M520, the X-Track is available in three higher specs with upgraded body and spindle and lower weight. The X-Track has a wider platform than Shimano's pedals, but still offers good clearance of debris. This Gravel Edition comes in brown rather than the standard black. Look X-Track En-Rage Plus View at Amazon View at Merlin Cycles Affiliates View at Competitive Cyclist US The X-Track En-Rage pedal offers the same SPD-compatible engagement mechanism, but a larger pedal body and the En-rage Plus adds front pins to that to further improve foot retention. Although geared towards Enduro MTB use, the En-Rage is a good option if your gravel riding is on the more extreme end and you regularly tackle tricky terrain.

Best Crankbrothers two-bolt pedals

Crankbrothers' pedals are a little different from Shimano's and Look's. In their most skeletal Eggbeater form, they have a minimalist design with four points of engagement, which sheds mud easily making them popular for cyclocross.

Crankbrothers uses the same retention system, but with a platform in its Mallet and Candy pedals, adding some extra foot stability. The release tension is not adjustable, although you can change the float and release angle by changing your cleats.

Best Time two-bolt pedals

As well as its road pedals, Time sells an off-road pedal system. Again, it's available with a range of different platform sizes. Its ATAC XC pedals were used for cyclocross by Wout van Aert for many years before he transitioned to road racing.

The sprung retainer is at the front of the ATAC pedal system rather than the rear, which Time claims assists in clearing debris from the pedal-cleat interface as you clip in. Its release tension is non-adjustable, although you can buy lighter release cleats. You can change the float for standard release cleats by swapping your left and right cleats with each other.

Time XC 4 View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Jenson USA The five-pedal Time XC range heads up to the titanium axle XC 12, but we like the less pricey XC 4. It has a glass fibre composite body and is supplied with the Atac Easy cleats with 10-degree engagement, allowing easy clipping in and out. The small pedal body and sprung front retainer help to keep the pedal-cleat interface clean and the sub-300g pair weight isn't too heavy. Time MX 6 Check Amazon As with the Crankbrothers Candy, the Time MX 6 is a design that adds a small platform to the pedal to improve foot support. The Time MX6 pedal is top of the three model MX range, with a claimed weight of 380g a pair. The pedals are supplied with a set of standard Time cleats, which let you swap between 13 and 17-degree release angles.

Other brands

While road bike clipless pedals are dominated by Shimano, Look, Speedplay and Time (and principally the first three of these), there are additional brands which sell off-road pedals, often using the SPD system.

Ritchey's XC pedals have a minimalist design that is, if anything, even more skeletal than Shimano pedals. Trek sells a range of Trek and Bontrager-branded SPD-compatible pedals (it also sells a Look-compatible road pedal).

Hope too sells a small format clipless pedal, although it uses a unique cleat and retainer that's incompatible with the SPD system.

Other brands with SPD-compatible pedals include DMR and Nukeproof. If you want a large platform, they're worth considering, although they are more geared to MTB use.