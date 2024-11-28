Watch the 2025 Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix in the USA with Peacock’s Black Friday mega-discount

Peacock's Black Friday deal nets you a year's worth of pro cycling for $19.99, or just $1.99 per month

The 2025 cycling season may still be over a month from getting underway with the men's and women's Tour Down Under, but with another year ahead of juggling streaming subscriptions in order to catch all the action, it's never too early to start planning ahead.

Along with FloBikes and Max, PeacockTV is one of the three places where you can watch the cycling season in the USA. The streaming service will be broadcasting races throughout the year, including Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, the Ardennes Classics, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes and the men's Tour de France.

Peacock 12-month Subscription: $79.99 $19.99

Peacock 6-month Subscription: $7.99 $1.99 per month

Peacock 6-month Subscription: $7.99 $1.99 per month

Save 75% - Alternatively, if you only want the Classics in Spring, then this monthly offer actually nets you a marginally better discount, at $1.99 per month for 6 months, totalling $11.94. 

