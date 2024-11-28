Watch the 2025 Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix in the USA with Peacock’s Black Friday mega-discount
Peacock's Black Friday deal nets you a year's worth of pro cycling for $19.99, or just $1.99 per month
The 2025 cycling season may still be over a month from getting underway with the men's and women's Tour Down Under, but with another year ahead of juggling streaming subscriptions in order to catch all the action, it's never too early to start planning ahead.
Along with FloBikes and Max, PeacockTV is one of the three places where you can watch the cycling season in the USA. The streaming service will be broadcasting races throughout the year, including Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, the Ardennes Classics, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes and the men's Tour de France.
These races aren't available to view on any other streaming service or network in the US, so if you want to watch then you'll have to shell out $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year for a Peacock Premium subscription. A subscription to the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
But now, there's a chance to grab a deal and sign up for a saving to watch all those big races at a discounted rate. For Black Friday, Peacock is available for just $19.99 for a year, or $1.99 per month for six months.
Peacock 12-month Subscription: $79.99 $19.99
Save 75% - Stream over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and sport, including the men's and women's Tours de France in 2025, with a staggering 75% off!
Peacock 6-month Subscription: $7.99 $1.99 per month
Save 75% - Alternatively, if you only want the Classics in Spring, then this monthly offer actually nets you a marginally better discount, at $1.99 per month for 6 months, totalling $11.94.
Thankfully, this isn't a new-customers-only deal. Existing users of Peacock can also benefit from the same deal by logging into their account and entering the relevant code, each of which are highlighted at this page, along with instructions and terms of the offer.
