Memorial Day bike deals 2025: 10 great deals from the weekends sales
Save on Garmin computers and rear radar lights, Castelli clothing and more
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and the day itself is on Monday, the 26th of May this year. Online, Memorial Day is marked with lots of competitive sales, like so many events these days. At this point in the year, it's often a good way to pick up a deal for something you may have your eye on, or alternatively, didn't realise you needed.
With that in mind, welcome to our Memorial Day mini deals hub, where we have selected a handful of the very best online Memorial Day deals for you. Some of our personal favourites are in here, from my own favourite lightweight winter gloves to the best rear light on the market right now. Just kick back and enjoy our selection. Happy shopping!
Memorial Day deals
Castelli Perfetto RoS Glove: 40% off
Mens: $69.99 $41.99 at Competitive Cyclist
Women's: $61.99 41.99 at Competitive Cyclist
The last time I wore these gloves, I said out loud on the bike "These are really great gloves." The Perfetto RoS glove from Castelli is a thin, but highly capable glove that is fantastic for cooler to cold days where you need a thinner glove that offers good dexterity, breathability and protection. The fit, feel, and quality are all excellent.
I gave these gloves five stars, and they make our best winter cycling gloves guide.
Garmin Edge 540: Up to 29% off
Garmin's 540 is a great bike computer that is packed full of pretty much every major training aid you will need. This unit is currently the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon.
The Edge 540 Solar is also on sale, but unless you ride an awful lot or live somewhere super bright or sunny, standard charging is more effective and faster. Making this unit the better buy, in my opinion.
Best bike computers buyers' guide.
Castelli Climber's Women's 4.0 Jersey: 50% off
US: $139.99 $70 at Back Country
Backcountry has the lightweight Castelli Climber's 4.0 Jersey discounted by a huge 50%. This lightweight, mesh jersey has the discount applied to four different colour options and in a range of sizes, so there is plenty to choose from. A nice discount heading into the height of the summer, when a lightweight jersey comes into its own.
Castelli Unlimited Entrata 3: 30% off
US: $109.99 $76.99 at Backcountry
Here's another great summer jersey deal. The Entranta 3 jersey from Castelli is available with 30% off, meaning you can grab a premium jersey for comfortably under $100. The jersey is available in a good range of sizes and in three different colour options.
Lazer Pnut 2.0 KinetiCore Bike Helmet: 25% off
If you're starting to think about a helmet for your toddler, then this Pnut 2.0 model from Lazer is a quality option and has 25% off until Memorial Day.
This model is for kids aged 1 and upwards. It will fit up to a 20-inch head circumference, there is also a range of funky, bright designs to choose from and the helmet benefits from Lazer Kineticore safety tech.
Magicshine SEEMEE 300: 25% off
This is the best rear bike light on the market for us; it got a nearly perfect score in our in-depth review, and we recommend it for its fantastic battery life and excellent mounts.
This isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but safety is important, and we still think it's worth flagging this deal.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: 34% off
I have been really loving walking around with comfortable over-the-head headphones on lately. If you like the idea too, then these high-end Sony WH-1000CXM4 headphones have a good chunk of cash off right now, this is the lowest ever Amazon price.
Available in three colours (I like the classy gold and black), these are a high-quality pair of headphones with great sound and up to 30 hours of battery life, easily long enough for most Zwift rides as well!
Garmin Venu 3 with power bundle: 22% off
A computer is my go-to device to record all of my cycling activities, and I run very occasionally, so I don't actually need to go crazy when it comes to a smartwatch. This Venu 3 model from Garmin is less than the more expensive top-tier models, but still has all I need. It also comes with a charging stand.
It works style-wise with sports kit, or with smarter casual clothes, adding value. The biggies are ticked for me, on phone music control, Garmin Pay, smart notifications, all kinds of fitness metrics, and you can also display power in watts on the bike if you really need to.
Orange Peeler balance bike: 63% off
US: $350 $129.94 at Jenson USA
I nearly picked up one of these Orange Peeler balance bikes for my little one last year, but couldn't find a deal in the UK. This cool balance bike has 63% off and comes with chunky 2.25" tyres for grip and balance. It's aimed at kids between 2-4 years old, and you can even fit a rear disc brake as they progress. The bike weight is 10 lbs.
