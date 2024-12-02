The fastest bike helmet on the market is now 40% off

Sometimes while hunting for Cyber Monday deals, we stumble upon something that we've not only tested, but we can back up with hard evidence, and this is one such example.

Back in May, my esteemed colleague Tom and I took all the fastest helmets on the market to the wind tunnel for an empirical day of testing to see which was fastest.

The winner - if you ignore the POC Procen Air, which I've decided is simply a time trial helmet with delusions of grandeur - was the Specialized S-Works Evade 3.

Luckily for you, it's reduced by a massive 40% in the UK at Sigma Sports. For how long we're unsure.

How fast is it? Well, it'll save you nearly four full watts at normal riding speeds - 30 km/h - over the slowest helmet in our test. As well as being fast though it's also pretty airy, as outlined in my Specialized Evade III helmet review, where it received a full 5 stars.

In fact, this is the helmet that I use when I'm racing, no matter if it's hot or cold, wet or dry.

USA: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

UK: Specialized Evade III Helmet: £250.00 £150.00 at Sigma Sports

Save 20% - The best deal is available in this Red colourway, which may put some people off, but it's the fastest helmet on the market no matter its colour, so if you want to go quickly, this is the one to buy.

USA: Specialized Evade III Helmet: $299.99 $209.99 at The Pro's Closet

Save 30% - The deal in the USA is marginally worse at 30% off, or 25% off in black.

More Cyber Monday deals