The fastest bike helmet on the market is now 40% off

We've tested it, and it's faster than them all (well, excluding one, but we have a good reason), and now it's cheaper too thanks to Cyber Monday

Specialized Evade III helmet
Sometimes while hunting for Cyber Monday deals, we stumble upon something that we've not only tested, but we can back up with hard evidence, and this is one such example. 

Back in May, my esteemed colleague Tom and I took all the fastest helmets on the market to the wind tunnel for an empirical day of testing to see which was fastest. 

UK: Specialized Evade III Helmet:£250.00£150.00 at Sigma SportsSave 20%

USA: Specialized Evade III Helmet:$299.99$209.99 at The Pro's ClosetSave 30%

