The latest subsection of cycling to emerge from the undergrowth is gravel cycling which sits somewhere in the middle of road cycling and mountain biking. You're probably familiar with the term - hence you're here looking for gravel bike deals - but if you're uncertain, our guide to the best gravel bikes has all the info you need, along with a roundup of our favourite gravel bikes.

The idea of heading off the beaten path and traversing over slightly rougher ground is one that appeals to many road cyclists. It allows you to head away from the hustle and bustle of busy roads, the dangers of passing cars and the monotony of mile upon mile of tarmac.

Along with the popularity growth, various manufacturers took heed and launched dedicated gravel bikes to fulfil the desires of its customers, and as time goes on, model years progress and new bikes are launched. With that, older bikes often see discounts and gravel bike deals become available.

So that you can spend more time riding, we've taken a deep dive into the world of cycling retail to seek out the best gravel bike deals and outlined them below. Oh, and because we're kind, we've organised them by price and territory.

Additionally, given you're here, you're probably looking for maximum value for money from your gravel bike. If you're unable to find a deal here, then our guide to the best budget gravel bikes may well get the ball rolling on new bike day.

Best gravel bike deals in the USA

Surly 2018 Straggler | 36% off at Tree Fort Bikes

Was $1,650.00 | Now $1,050.00

Popular among gravel adventurers, the Surly brand is known for its bombproof durability. This model gets a healthy 36% off, but it's restricted to smaller sizes of 36 and 42cm. View Deal

Cannondale CAADX SE 105 Disc | 20% off at Rei Coop

Was $1,680.00 | Now $1,343.73

The budget 'cross bike from Cannondale is the CAADX. With its aluminium frame and 2X groupset, it could be suitable for road, gravel, commuting and more. View Deal

Salsa Marrakesh | 16% off at Tree Fort Bikes

Was $1,599.00 | Now $1,349.00

With sizes 50 or 57cm, this Salsa Marrakech is one of the best rugged touring bikes available. With 3x9 gearing with an easiest gear of 26x34, it'll crush even the hardest of hills. View Deal

Vitus Substance SRS-2 | 23% off at Chain Reaction Cycles USA

Was $2,199.99 | Now $1,699.99

With sizes M and XXL available, the Vitus substance SRS-2 is an adventure road bike with Shimano's 2X GRX drivetrain and 650b wheels.View Deal

Vitus Substance SRS-1 | 23% off at Chain Reaction Cycles USA

Was $2,199.99 | Now $1,699.99

With sizes XS, L, XL and XXL available, the Vitus substance SRS-1 is an adventure road bike with SRAM's 1x Apex drivetrain and 650b wheels.View Deal

Orbea Terra GRX custom | 29% off at Jenson USA

Was $3,364.96 | Now $2,400.00

An exclusive-to-Jenson build, this Orbea Terra saves 29% and has sizes S, M and L to choose from. It's quite the bike with GRX 1X, bombproof 650b DT Swiss wheels a strong aluminium frame. View Deal

Cannondale SuperX Force 1 Women's | 40% off at Rei Coop

Was $3,800.00 | Now $3,039.73

A women's specific cross bike designed for out-and-out racing. This SuperX is available in size 54cm with SRAM Force 1X groupset.View Deal

Bjorn Stainless GRX custom | 29% off at Jenson USA

Was $4,000.00 | Now $3,199.99

Another exclusive-to-Jenson build, this is made up with a Bjorn stainless steel frame, a GRX 2X groupset and 650b DT Swiss wheels. Not only will it stand up to all the abuse it'll find on the gravel road, it'll look good whilst doing it. Get 20% off in either S or XL. View Deal

Salsa Warroad Carbon Force 1 | 25% off at Tree Fort Bikes

Was $4,399.00 | Now $3,300.00

Salsa could well be the brand that kicked off the whole gravel bike scene with its original Warbird, so it's safe to say it knows a thing about making good gravel bikes. This one gets 25% off and a full run of sizes. View Deal

Pinarello Grevil | 23% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $5,200.00 | Now $3,999.00

Combining Pinarello's sleek, wavy aesthetic with the off-road capability of a gravel bike, the Grevil is sure to be a popular bike. It's one for the smaller riders out there, with sizes 44, 47 and 50cm available, but it sees 23% off. View Deal

IBIS Hakka GRX custom | 25% off at Jenson USA

Was $5,333.75 | Now $3,999.99

Another exclusive-to-Jenson build, this IBIS Hakka sees a saving of 25% in size 49cm, but with two colours to choose from. One of the best-specced bikes here, with GRX 2X, a carbon fibre frame and carbon wheels. View Deal

Best gravel bike deals in the UK

Cinelli Zydeco LaLa Sora | 14% off at Wiggle

Was £1,349.99 | Now £1,149.00

With its orange paint, this Cinelli will certainly help you stand out in a crowd. Sizes range from small to large, and the 14% saving brings it to just £1,149.00.View Deal

Vitus Substance SRS-2 | 20% off at Chain Reaction Cycles UK

Was £1,699.99 | Now £1,359.99

With sizes M or XXL available, the Vitus substance SRS-2 is an adventure road bike with Shimano's 2X GRX drivetrain and 650b wheels.View Deal

Vitus Substance SRS-1 | 20% off at Chain Reaction Cycles UK

Was £1,699.99 | Now £1,359.99

With sizes XS, L, XL or XXL available, there'll be an option here for most sized humans. The Vitus substance SRS-1 is an adventure road bike with SRAM's 1x Apex drivetrain and 650b wheels.View Deal

Trek Crockett 5 | 14% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £1,750.00 | Now £1,499.00

We're aware this is more cyclo-cross than gravel, but there is a heap of cross over between the two scenes. This model uses an aluminium frame and SRAM 1X groupset and sees 14% off. Just a size 56cm available.View Deal

Bombtrack Audax Al 650b | 15% off at Cycle Store

Was £1,799.99 | Now £1,529.99

Size 56cm only, this Bombtrack Audax AL sees 15% off. Using a Shimano Tiagra groupset and 650b WTB wheels, this Bombtrack will be bombproof. View Deal

Saracen Levarg OR | 25% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £2,299.99 | Now £1,724.99

A dropper post, 650c wheels, front suspension and 42mm tyres give you an indication of what this gravel bike is about, fun! The 11-42 cassette should make climbing those gravel and dirt hills easier, too.View Deal

Norco Search XR S1 | 15% off at Evans Cycles

Was £1,865.00 | Now £2,195.00

With 15% off and availability of sizes 50.5cm or 53cm, the Norco Search is a steel frames adventure bike with Shimano GRX groupset and the option to fit either 650b or 700c wheels. View Deal

Specialized Crux Elite | 27% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,998.99 | Now £2,199.99

While there's only size 56cm available, there is a generous 27% off this Crux. Pairing a carbon frame with durable DT Swiss wheels and a 1X groupset, it seems almost perfect for a gravel adventure. View Deal

Kona Super Jake | 25% off at Cycle Store

Was £3,995.00 | Now £2,996.25

With sizes ranging from 48 to 58cm, this one will fit pretty much all of us. There's 25% off, bringing this carbon fibre 'cross bike down by almost a thousand pounds. View Deal

Specialized Crux Expert | 29% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £4,249.99 | Now £2,999.99

This Specialized Crux packs a real punch when it comes to the spec sheet. Carbon wheels, a carbon frame, SRAM 1X groupset. It's available in 46cm, 54cm, 56cm and 58cm with a handsome 29% off. View Deal

BMC URS 1 2020 | 11% off at Tredz

Was £8,999.00 | Now £7,999.00

Can we call a £8k bike a deal? Probably not, but if there's anyone out there with deep pockets and a desire for gravel, you're probably going to want to check this one out. View Deal

Wiggle, by virtue of its behemothian size, has a seemingly endless supply of gravel bike deals... among everything else, of course.

Competitive Cyclist is a USA-specific retailer that stocks a range of bikes and is one of the first places we check to find the best gravel bike deals.

Jenson USA is another huge retailer from the US. We've never seen a day where there are no gravel bike deals available, so don't skip past this one if you're Stateside.

Chain Reaction Cycles, as part of the Wiggle CRC group, is equally huge and equally far reaching. No matter where you are, there are likely to be gravel bike deals here for you.

Backcountry is a subsidiary of Competitive Cyclist, so many of the deals are available on both sites, however, Backcountry doesn't limit itself to cycling. As a gravel adventurer, you might find a bivy bag, tent or camping stove on sale.

Tredz has an abundance of great deals and we always make sure we check out what they're up to because there are regularly some real steals.

Evans Cycles is one of the largest UK based retailers, so it's unsurprising that there are gravel bike deals available pretty much all the time.

Rutland Cycling is another UK based retailer with a sizeable presence. Don't count them out, as they stock some popular brands such as Specialized and Trek.

Ribble Cycles offers a configurator, so you can tailor your new bike to your budget.

Cyclestore is a small retailer, but the sheer number of gravel bike deals we see on their site suggests they're never to be ignored.

Leisure Lakes Bikes has discounts on Specialized, Trek and more, covering deals on road and mountain bikes.

