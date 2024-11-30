Black Friday Apple deal sends AirPods to best-ever price at Amazon, plus EarPods under $16

If you've spent any time on the Cyclingnews homepage in the past month, you'll have probably noticed that we've been monitoring the sales closely.

In our eternal bid to share the best deals or our readers, we unearthed a deal on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

That's not uncommon on Black Friday, there's almost always a discount of sorts, but this was more than just any deal. In both the USA and the UK, it took them down to the best price they've ever been, with 22% off in the UK and a staggering 38% off for USA shoppers.

How do we know? The popular price tracking tool with a wild name, Camelcamelcamel, is how.

The graph below shows the AirPods Pro 2's price since May this year, showing that it's spent most of its time hovering between $175 and $200. It has bumped back to its retail price of $249 on a few occasions, and it dropped down to below $175 for a brief moment in July, presumably around Amazon Prime Day.

But in recent days, the graph shows it plummeted to its new low price of $153.99.

(Image credit: camelcamelcamel)

Today, as Black Friday fades and Cyber Monday approaches, the deal remains available. Oddly though, since yesterday, Amazon has increased the price... by a whole cent... to the new round price of $154.00.

But that's not all. As ever, there are deals across the entire Apple headphones range, right from the entry-level EarPods to the mega-money AirPods Max.

We've trawled the sales to find the very best prices available at the time of publish for each of the popular audio aids and we'll keep it updated through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

This really is the only Black Friday Apple AirPods roundup you need.

Every Apple AirPods model: Best prices checked

Apple AirPods 4 (with Noise Cancellation): 10% off USA: $179.00 $164.99 at Amazon

The newest AirPods in Apple's range, the AirPods 4 launched in September. Given the massive discount on the Pro 2 above though, we'd avoid buying this while you can get those for less. UK: £179 £161.10 at Amazon

For UK readers, the AirPods 4 offer a slightly lower pricepoint than the discounted Pro 2, but if you can squeeze the extra funds, we'd suggest doing so. The noise cancelling works better with their closed ear canal, and the sound quality is marginally better in our opinion.

Apple AirPods 4 (w/o Noise Cancellation): 10% off USA: $129.99 $119.99 at Target The AirPods 4 also come without noise cancellation, and given they're currently the same price as the older Gen 3 AirPods, these are the ones to buy if this is your budget. UK: £129.00 £116.10 at John Lewis In the UK, the AirPods 4 are slightly more expensive than you can buy the AirPods 3. For that £16 upcharge you get slightly better sound quality, marginally better comfort, and USB-C charging.

Apple AirPods 3 (Lightning charging cable): 41% off USA: $169.99 $119.99 at Target These are currently the same price as the newer AirPods 4 above, so there's no real reason to consider them. UK: £169.00 £99.00 at Currys If you're on more of a budget in the UK, then this deal is probably the one to buy. You can get the AirPods 2 for 99p cheaper, and in my opinion they're a bit more comfy in the ear, but the sound quality here is better.

Apple AirPods 3 (Magsafe charging case): 27% off USA: $189.00 at Amazon Given the price here is $60 more than the newer AirPods 4, which offer better sound and USB-C charging in addition to the Magsafe, there's no reason to consider the AirPods 3 right now. UK: £179.00 £129.00 at Currys This deal is might look good in isolation, but the newer AirPods 4 can be bought for less. Unless the MagSafe charging is a real dealbreaker for you, I'd suggest buying those instead.

Apple AirPods 2 USA: $129.00 $89.00 at Walmart The AirPods 2 can still be found, despite being two generations old now. In my opinion they are the most comfy around, but they don't get USB-C or MagSafe charging, nor do they get Noise Cancellation, and the sound quality has been improved upon. UK: £99.00 at Currys This isn't a discounted product, but if you're looking to buy wireless AirPods and you want to spend as little as possible, this is the current best price in the UK (short of buying a renewed product)

Apple AirPods Max: 14% off USA: $549 $399.00 at Target This isn't quite the best price ever, as we spotted them as cheap as $395 a few weeks back, but getting them as cheap as this is a rarity. UK: £499.00 £429.00 at Currys This is the best price we've ever seen on this extremely popular high-end pair of headphones. With that said though, it's worth highlighting the deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are down to £245.

Apple headphones from $15.96 / £13.97

The EarPods are Apple's wired headphones, and they can be bought with a choice of connector, including a standard 3.5mm audio jack, Apple's proprietary Lightning connector, and the newer USB-C style.

The current best prices are found at Amazon, outlined below.

