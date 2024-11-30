Black Friday Apple deal sends AirPods to best-ever price at Amazon, plus EarPods under $16

By
published

A staggering 38% off AirPods Pro 2, plus today's top deals on AirPods Max and more as Cyber Monday approaches

Two pairs of Apple headphones overlaid with Cyber Monday text
If you've spent any time on the Cyclingnews homepage in the past month, you'll have probably noticed that we've been monitoring the sales closely. 

In our eternal bid to share the best deals or our readers, we unearthed a deal on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): 22 - 38% off

USA: $249.00 $154.00 at Amazon

UK: £249.00 £179.00 at Amazon


View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 (with Noise Cancellation): 10% off

USA: $179.00 $164.99 at Amazon
The newest AirPods in Apple's range, the AirPods 4 launched in September. Given the massive discount on the Pro 2 above though, we'd avoid buying this while you can get those for less. 

UK: £179 £161.10 at Amazon
For UK readers, the AirPods 4 offer a slightly lower pricepoint than the discounted Pro 2, but if you can squeeze the extra funds, we'd suggest doing so. The noise cancelling works better with their closed ear canal, and the sound quality is marginally better in our opinion. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 (w/o Noise Cancellation): 10% off

USA: $129.99 $119.99 at Target

The AirPods 4 also come without noise cancellation, and given they're currently the same price as the older Gen 3 AirPods, these are the ones to buy if this is your budget. 

UK: £129.00 £116.10 at John Lewis

In the UK, the AirPods 4 are slightly more expensive than you can buy the AirPods 3. For that £16 upcharge you get slightly better sound quality, marginally better comfort, and USB-C charging. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 3 (Lightning charging cable): 41% off

USA: $169.99 $119.99 at Target

These are currently the same price as the newer AirPods 4 above, so there's no real reason to consider them. 

UK: £169.00 £99.00 at Currys

If you're on more of a budget in the UK, then this deal is probably the one to buy. You can get the AirPods 2 for 99p cheaper, and in my opinion they're a bit more comfy in the ear, but the sound quality here is better. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 3 (Magsafe charging case): 27% off

USA: $189.00 at Amazon

Given the price here is $60 more than the newer AirPods 4, which offer better sound and USB-C charging in addition to the Magsafe, there's no reason to consider the AirPods 3 right now. 

UK: £179.00 £129.00 at Currys

This deal is might look good in isolation, but the newer AirPods 4 can be bought for less. Unless the MagSafe charging is a real dealbreaker for you, I'd suggest buying those instead. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods 2

USA: $129.00 $89.00 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 can still be found, despite being two generations old now. In my opinion they are the most comfy around, but they don't get USB-C or MagSafe charging, nor do they get Noise Cancellation, and the sound quality has been improved upon. 

UK: £99.00 at Currys

This isn't a discounted product, but if you're looking to buy wireless AirPods and you want to spend as little as possible, this is the current best price in the UK (short of buying a renewed product)

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max: 14% off

USA: $549 $399.00 at Target

This isn't quite the best price ever, as we spotted them as cheap as $395 a few weeks back, but getting them as cheap as this is a rarity. 

UK: £499.00 £429.00 at Currys

This is the best price we've ever seen on this extremely popular high-end pair of headphones. With that said though, it's worth highlighting the deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are down to £245. 

View Deal
Apple EarPods (3.5mm jack): 26% off

USA: $19.00 at Amazon

UK: £19.00 £13.97 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple EarPods (Lightning jack): 16% off

USA: $19.00 $15.96 at Amazon

UK: £19.00 £16.00 at Amazon


View Deal
Apple EarPods (USB-C jack): 16% off

USA: $19.00 at Amazon

UK: £19.00 £16.00 at Amazon


View Deal
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.