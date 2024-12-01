Why you shouldn't buy the Amazon Cyber Monday Wahoo Kickr Core deal, despite it being the cheapest around

Amazon has the best price around, but the value isn't all it seems

For each of the past five years' worth of covering Black Friday bike deals here at Cyclingnews, I've found it odd that turbo trainer deals appear at all.

In the USA and the UK, where most of our audience is based and my attention is focussed, November is the very time of year that cyclists start thinking about transforming their spare bedroom/shed/garage/insert other into an indoor cycling home gym as they collectively try to escape the winter ahead.

10% off Wahoo Kickr Core with Cassette with code CYCLINGZ10

USA: $499.99 $450.00 at Zwift

UK: £449.00 £405.00 at Zwift

With a choice of either 10-speed, 11-speed, or 12-speed, this buy will ensure your smart trainer arrives perfectly configured to your bike and with the cassette pre-fitted. 

10% off Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One + Play Bundle with code CYCLINGZ10

USA: $499.99 $450.00 at Zwift 

UK: £449.00 £405.00 at Zwift

This buy comes with the Zwift Cog, which is a single-speed sprocket that allows almost all bikes to mount immediately, no need to change the cassette. It then offers virtual shifting in the Zwift app, which is silent. The downside to this is that you cannot then use the shifting in other apps, so stick with this deal only if you choose to ride in Zwift, or in Erg Mode only in apps like TrainerRoad. 

