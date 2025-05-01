Looking for a phenomenally fast aero bike? The Cervélo S5 has $2,600 off right now

This top-tier race bike delivers the fastest straight-line speed we've ever tested, and if winning bike races is your goal, then the S5 has you covered

A purple bike stands in front of a corrugated green metal wall.
Competitive Cyclist has knocked 20% off the price of the SRAM Red eTap AXS-equipped Cervélo S5, taking this incredibly fast superbike down from its RRP of $13,000 to a more modest $10,400; a healthy $2,400 saving.

In our review of the bike, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones said, "If speed is your goal then you are going to struggle to top this, in a dead straight line, this is as aero as bikes get." 

Cervélo S5 Red eTap AXS: $13,000 $10,400 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 20% The Cervélo S5 is a wind tunnel-proven top-tier race bike and is without a doubt one of the best road bikes you could ever want. This on-sale SRAM Red eTap AXS equipped version comes with a crank-integrated power meter and Reserve carbon wheels, which mean you're getting the best of the best. This model is only available in sizes 51 and 54 and the Sapphire/Ice colorway.

Read our full Cervelo S5 review.

