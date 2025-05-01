Competitive Cyclist has knocked 20% off the price of the SRAM Red eTap AXS-equipped Cervélo S5, taking this incredibly fast superbike down from its RRP of $13,000 to a more modest $10,400; a healthy $2,400 saving.

In our review of the bike, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones said, "If speed is your goal then you are going to struggle to top this, in a dead straight line, this is as aero as bikes get."

Will's thoughts are also backed up by our own wind tunnel testing, where the S5 came out as one of the best aero bikes, and was the fastest at zero yaw - a direct headwind - even compared against far newer bikes like the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 and the Factor Ostro VAM.

There's no doubt that the Cervélo S5 is an out-and-out racing tool as much as it is a bike. It's phenomenally fast, and Will noted that the S5 favours "flatter terrain and short, punchy climbs."

That wasn't necessarily to Will's liking, as he later added, "For me, the S5 looks a little too robotic, compact, and somewhat inelegant, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder and ultimately this is a bike that’s about speed over visuals."

But if this is your dream bike and winning bike races is your aim then this is ultimately still one of the best options on the market, and although it's still a large sum of money at $10,400, the sale model is equipped with top tier spec all round, including SRAM Red AXS (albeit the older iteration), and Reserve's 50/65 wheels, and clearance for 34mm tyres.

The $2,600 reduction helps bring what is essentially the highest level of bike design and performance to a lower pricepoint.

Cervélo S5 Red eTap AXS: $13,000 $10,400 at Competitive Cyclist Save 20% The Cervélo S5 is a wind tunnel-proven top-tier race bike and is without a doubt one of the best road bikes you could ever want. This on-sale SRAM Red eTap AXS equipped version comes with a crank-integrated power meter and Reserve carbon wheels, which mean you're getting the best of the best. This model is only available in sizes 51 and 54 and the Sapphire/Ice colorway. Read our full Cervelo S5 review.

Cervélo says the S5 has enabled the brand to take full advantage the latest cycling technology, which boosts the S5's capabilities in racing performance thanks to its aerodynamic design.

It has an integrated Y-shaped cockpit which houses all the cables for a clean front-end and efficient aerodynamic characteristics. At the time of launch, it was relatively groundbreaking but has since been co-opted in various ways by the likes of the Bianchi Oltre and the Colnago Y1Rs.

Elsewhere, the top-tier race build boasts SRAM's Red eTap AXS drivetrain components that offer instant electronic shifting and an efficient 12-speed cassette. The SRAM Red AXS cranks deliver an integrated power meter, and SRAM Red HRD brakes utilise 160mm disc rotors for reliable stopping power. Carbon fibre Reserve 50/65 wheels accommodate tubeless tyre setups and deliver optimal stiffness for acceleration and straight-line speed. They're shod with Vittoria Corsa TLR G2.0 tyres, which deliver efficient, lightweight performance.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Cervélo deals, including the S5 in your territory.