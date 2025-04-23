There's currently up to 50% off site wide in the Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale'

The Mike's Bikes Mega Sale is currently live, and runs until April 27th, offering the lowest prices of the year on top names in bikes, components, clothing and tech.

The sale applies to most items on site, with up to 50% off shoes, helmets, apparel and even big ticket items like bikes. There's half price tires, 30% off wheels and 40% off components and acccessories too.

We've also uncovered details of how to claim a further $20 off, which we've explained at the bottom of this page, but before that, we've handpicked a dozen discounts that stand out as particularly good finds. Some of those are due to a great price, whereas others are simply rare to find on offer at all.

As with the American retailer's previous sales, you may have to email to find out the offer price for some products. If you're after a new Cervelo Caledonia-5 with Force AXS (list price $8,699.99), for example, it's listed with 20% off but you're invited to email for a better price!

Most items are listed at their best price already though, and among the great discounts on offer, you'll find:

California-based Mike's Bikes is one of the USA's largest cycle retailers, with a chain of stores as well as a comprehensive online offering for US-based purchasers, so it's easy to buy from.

Our top picks

Rapha Pro Team Training Bib Shorts II: $210 $156.95

Save 25% - Available in all sizes and for men and women, Rapha's Pro Team Training shorts are designed for tough training rides. They feature a seat pad that's size specific, lightweight straps and high stretch fabrics that are made from 78% recycled nylon with 22% elastane. Other Rapha clothing on sale includes Pro Team jerseys and a range of Core and Trail kit.

Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty: $4,249.99 $2,999.95

Save 29% - Cannondale's iconic Lefty fork features on the previous generation Topstone Carbon, along with Kingpin rear suspension and 1x GRX for a highly tuned off-road ride. With the only Lefty-equipped spec of the new Topstone costing $6,500, there's a chunk of savings here. Mike's Bikes has the full size range available too.

Garmin Rally RS200 power meter: $1099.99 $849.95

Save 23% - There's a nice discount on Garmin's Shimano-compatible dual sided power meter. Mike's Bikes has a similar discount across the full range of Garmin Rally single sided and dual sided power meters and also has some SRAM crank power meters on sale, so now's a great time to upgrade to power measurement.

Garmin Edge 1050: $699.99 $???

Save ??% - Mike's Bikes has a peekaboo price on Garmin's flagship cycling computer, where you need to email info@mikesbikes.com to find out the discounted price. Garmin has upped the colour in the Edge 1050 and added voice navigation and a bell to its wide range of performance and training aids. There are discounts too on other Edge devices, as well as the Forerunner 965, Enduro 3 and Instinct 3 Solar smartwatches.

Wahoo Kickr Core trainer: $499.99 $424.95

Save 15% - There's 15% off the Kickr Core as well as the upmarket Kickr V6 and Kickr Move and an even greater discount on the Kickr Snap in the Mega Sale. The Kickr Core offers a realistic ride feel and accurate power measurement. It can be paired with the Zwift Ride smart frame and Zwift Cog for a complete indoor bike set-up with virtual shifting.

Giro Aries Spherical: $299.99 $???

Save ??% - Another email for price offer from Mike's Bikes, where the price is too low to advertise. The Aries Spherical has impressive safety performance, is low in weight and performed well in our own wind tunnel tests, particularly for a vented helmet. Mike's Bikes has three colours and a full range of sizes on offer and there are also discounts on helmets from POC, Kask and others.

Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $159.95 $98.95

Save 38% - There's a big discount on a range of Shokz bone conducting headphones, including these OpenRun Pros. Shokz claims it's improved the bass as well as reducing the size with the latest generation OpenRun Pros, which can offer up to 10 hours battery life. IP55 ingress resistance means that they'll cope with hot turbo sessions.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboutit Mini Lock: $167.99 $124.95

Save 26% - The Fahgettaboudit is one of Kryptonite's most secure locks, with an 18mm hardened steel shackle and high security lock cylinder. Go for the Mini version and it's more portable than larger locks, but still has enough area to lock your frame to most anchors. The 4.55lb weight is easier to live with too.

Zipp 303 S wheels: $672.99 From $499.95

Save 26% - Mike's Bikes has both front and rear Zipp 303 S wheels on offer in the Mega Sale and you can choose an HG1 or XDR freehub. Aero optimised for 28mm tyres, the 303 S has a 23mm internal rim width and a claimed wheelset weight of 1,525g. You can pick up other Zipp wheels with a discount including an 858 NSW or 353 NSW rear, while other discounted wheels include a wide range from Reserve as well as Fulcrum and DT Swiss.

Hi-Line E-Pump Pro: $119.99 $94.95

Save 21% - Dial in your precise tyre pressure with this portable electric pump with digital gauge. It's claimed to pump tyres up to 120 PSI if you're still running hot and high and will handle both Presta and Schrader valves. With a claimed weight of 136g and compact size, it's competitive with a manual pump for size and weight too.

Vitttoria Corsa N.ext Tyre: $89.99 $62.95

Save 30% - The whole range of Corsa N.ext tubeless tyres is discounted by 30% at Mike's Bikes, with the narrowest 24mm at an even greater discount. The silica/graphene compound offers low rolling resistance and good grip and wear. The price is a little lower than the premium Corsa Pro, which is also discounted along with a range of gravel tyres from Vittoria, WTB and more.

Fizik Tempo Decos Carbon shoes: $299.99 $208.95

Save 30% - Mike's bike has almost all sizes of the Tempo Decos available and in a range of four colours, including this iridescent blue. There's a single Boa Li2 low profile dial closure, excellent ventilation and a full-carbon sole rated at stiffness 10 by Fizik, which claims a low 228g per shoe weight.

Bonus discount on gear purchases over $100

Mike's Bikes is offering an extra $20 off all gear purchases of $100 or more, excluding bikes and frames.

Just add the code GEARUP20 at checkout when you spend $100 or more. There's one use per customer allowed.

Disclaimer "Offer valid from April 21, 2025, at 12am PST to April 27, 2025, at 11:59pm PST. Discount already applied to most items. Because we have priced items below the manufacturer's recommendation, you must click "Email for Price" on select items to receive the sale price (sorry for the inconvenience). Discount cannot be applied to previous purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Selections vary by location. Terms are subject to change and offer is subject to end at any time without notice."