The more I look at these Cyber Monday Garmin deals, the more I need a new bike computer

By
published

Upgrading my old faithful Garmin GPS with these Cyber Monday Garmin deals would unlock loads of useful new features for less

Garmin 1040 not 1030 garmin cyber monday deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

My old faithful Garmin 1030 Plus has been going strong since 2021, tracking my rides and collating all my ride data. However, this year's Cyber Monday Garmin deals have convinced me that it's time to replace it. 

When the Garmin 1030 Plus was first released in 2020 it was arguably the best cycling computer, loaded with features and equipped with an impressive battery life. Time moves on though and while my 1030 Plus is still a great device, there are several new features of the newer Garmin devices that I think would be great.

Garmin Edge 1040:&nbsp;Up to 23% off

Garmin Edge 1040: Up to 23% off

US: $599.99 $491.99 at Amazon
UK: £519.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports

With the Edge 1050 launching recently, the Garmin Edge 1040 might technically be old hat, but it's still by far and away one of the best bike computers on the market, with its 3.5in screen offering a clear view of your map, stats and more. It also comes in solar version to help extend the already impressive battery life.

View Deal
Garmin Edge 840:&nbsp;Up to 22% off

Garmin Edge 840: Up to 22% off

US: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon
UK: £429.99 £379.99 at Decathlon

Garmin's 840 is the new middleman of the range and has always presented itself as a great option for those wanting a feature-rich GPS device in a small package. Touch screen or buttons, the 840 has both along with all the up-to-date navigation, training and health features you would expect from a Garmin GPS.

View Deal
Garmin Edge 540:&nbsp;Up to 22% off

Garmin Edge 540: Up to 22% off

US: $350.00 $249.99 at Amazon
UK: £329.99 £277.99 at Amazon

Garmin's 500 series has been a firm favourite over the years for riders of all abilities. The Garmin Edge 540 is the best version yet, with many of the top-spec features found on the 840 and 1040. If you want a great GPS device for general riding, this is the one to go for. 

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.