The more I look at these Cyber Monday Garmin deals, the more I need a new bike computer

My old faithful Garmin 1030 Plus has been going strong since 2021, tracking my rides and collating all my ride data. However, this year's Cyber Monday Garmin deals have convinced me that it's time to replace it.

When the Garmin 1030 Plus was first released in 2020 it was arguably the best cycling computer, loaded with features and equipped with an impressive battery life. Time moves on though and while my 1030 Plus is still a great device, there are several new features of the newer Garmin devices that I think would be great.

We have shared a load of awesome Cyber Monday tech deals for cyclists and there are plenty of discounts on Garmin GPS computers which makes the thought of upgrading to get benefit from these new features even more tempting. If you have an aging bike computer like me then keep reading for a few great reasons to upgrade your GPS this Cyber Monday.

Garmin 1040

Garmin Edge 1040

UK: £519.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports



With the Edge 1050 launching recently, the Garmin Edge 1040 might technically be old hat, but it's still by far and away one of the best bike computers on the market, with its 3.5in screen offering a clear view of your map, stats and more. It also comes in solar version to help extend the already impressive battery life.

The 1040 is the successor of the 1030 plus so if you have a 1030 series computer, or a lower 830 and 530, then this deal is going present a significant update in performance. Firstly the user interface of the 1040 has improved significantly thanks to better display menus and data screens, making it generally more intuitive and engaging. Training features are enhanced too with Power Guide, Cycling Ability, Course Demands and Real Time to help you improve your fitness and pace your big rides.

Solar will appeal to those that need massive battery life although even the standard model can still achieve 35 hours. The 1040 also charges using a USB-C cable, which is significantly more convenient and faster than the dated micro USB of the 1030 Plus.

It might seem like a small detail but the 1040 allows you to control your music from your head unit. It's a feature I use all the time on my Wahoo Bolt V2 and miss when I go back to my 1030 Plus.

Garmin 840

Garmin Edge 840

UK: £429.99 £379.99 at Decathlon Garmin's 840 is the new middleman of the range and has always presented itself as a great option for those wanting a feature-rich GPS device in a small package. Touch screen or buttons, the 840 has both along with all the up-to-date navigation, training and health features you would expect from a Garmin GPS.

One of the biggest selling points of the 830 and 840 is the compact size, with the smaller 2.6in screen the 840 really benefits from Garmin's cleaner UI design. It's considerably easier to read and offers more personalisation options as well. Control via the touch screen isn't the only thing that has improved, sometimes touchscreens can be tricky to use while riding and to resolve this Garmin has added more buttons to the side of the device.

GPS accuracy is improved too, switching from a single-band to multi-band GNSS for better performance in cities or under tree cover. Like the 1040, the 840 charges using USB-C and there is a solar version that extends battery life from 26 hours to 32 hours.

Garmin 540

Garmin Edge 540

UK: £329.99 £277.99 at Amazon Garmin's 500 series has been a firm favourite over the years for riders of all abilities. The Garmin Edge 540 is the best version yet, with many of the top-spec features found on the 840 and 1040. If you want a great GPS device for general riding, this is the one to go for.

I suspect most riders will be more than satisfied with the performance of the the Garmin 540, not only is it significantly better than the 530 but it shares many of the health, fitness and riding metrics as the 1040 and 840. The 540 can now help you get fitter and faster with its Training Status 2.0, which uses VO2Max and Acute Load to help you easily understand the effects that your rides are having to better meet your training goals. Don't know where to start with training, well don't worry because the Garmin 540 can now create personalized training plans for you. They are dynamic too so if you go for a longer ride or miss a day it will adjust future sessions to keep you on track.

The 540 has the same impressive 26 hours of battery life as the 840 and even comes in a solar version, although realistically very few people actually need a battery to last longer than a day.

Its worth noting here that unlike the 840 and 1040 you wont get on device course creation or location search, while its probably not a deal breaker, it's a feature I find myself using surprisingly often. You also don't get as much phone integration as the touch screen models. Although this is the most enriched 500 series Garmin device the new UI can make some windows feel a little congested

