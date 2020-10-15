Best Garmin deals: Save on Edge computers, smartwatches, accessories and more

Garmin has forged a deserved status for navigational excellence. The American brand initially built its customer base with marine, aviation and automotive navigation systems, but as technology has improved and scale allowed, its cycling product portfolio has grown.

Garmin saw huge discounting over Amazon Prime Day, so we expect the brand to receive similar treatment when the Black Friday bike deals start to ramp up. However, you don't have to wait until then to get a discounted Garmin, as we've pulled together all the best Garmin deals aimed at cyclists right now. Alternatively, if you're looking for more than just Garmin, our cycling deals page is a top-level view of the best bargains available right now, covering everything from bikes to bar tape.

Garmin is a manufacturer of some of the best cycling computers on the market, ranging from devices that simply help you track your speed, to models that can navigate routes, log training data and guide workouts. The company has a device for every budget and purpose.

Garmin cycling computers can not only guide you but also function as a digital training assistant on the bike with its training metrics, and it has also added some very useful safety accessories, such as the rearview radar system, which alerts one of an approaching vehicle, and an alarm system, which can be set to sound upon movement of your bike while you nip into the cafe.

To help you navigate the huge Garmin range and identify superior value for your requirements, we have compiled a list of some best buys.

Best Garmin deals on cycling computers

Best Garmin computer deals in the USA

Garmin Edge 130 | 12% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 | Now $175.09

This basic GPS unit can still record your rides, connect to ANT+ and Bluetooth accessories and has simple bread crumb navigation. Its small form factor is perfect for those looking for an uncluttered handlebar area.View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 14% off at Amazon

Was $279.99 | Now $239.99

The Edge 520 is still a great GPS unit for both on and off-road. Connecting with both Strava and Trailforks so you can try best your personal records on the road bike or MTB.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 | 22% off

Was $599.99 | Now $469.99

This one saw a half-price discount over Amazon Prime Day, and while the current discount isn't quite as hefty, we expect similar treatment at Black Friday. If you can't wait until then, 22% off is still a saving of $130. As a navigational device the Edge 1030 does it all: from turn-by-turn navigation and warning prompts, to course creation and routing. Like its smaller siblings, it’s also compatible with Connect IQ, third-party applications and Garmin accessories such as Vector power pedals, the Varia Radar system and Virb action cameras. Garmin Edge 1030 reviewView Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle | 25% off at Amazon

Was $699.99 | Now $549.99

This package comes with the Edge 1030 computer as part of a bundle, so you also get a speed sensor, cadence sensor, and heart rate monitor too. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $699.99 | Now $629.99

Like the deal above, this package comes with the Edge 1030 computer, but as part of a bundle, you also get a speed sensor, cadence sensor, and heart rate monitor too. It's not quite as cheap as the Amazon deal, but Amazon has a reputation for random price changes, so keep this one in mind, just in case the Amazon deal changes.View Deal

Best Garmin computer deals in the UK

Garmin Edge 130 | Buy now from Halfords

Was £169.00 | £99.00

This one is unavailable for home delivery, so it's limited to whether or not your local Halfords store actually has stock. Garmin’s Edge 130 packages an attractive list of features, for a very fair price. Although the display is not in colour, its graphics have crisp contrast and are easily readable – even in direct sunlight. Enjoy exploring? This Garmin device can create a breadcrumb map, enabling easy navigation back home.View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 | 27% off at Amazon

Was £169.00 | £124.27

Garmin’s Edge 130 packages an attractive list of features, for a very fair price. Training programs can be sourced and synched from Garmin Connect or Training Peaks, whilst physiological parameters such as VO2 Max and heart rate can be integrated and viewed, too. Although the display is not in colour, its graphics have crisp contrast and are easily readable – even in direct sunlight. Enjoy exploring? This Garmin device can also create a breadcrumb map when you are doing that, enabling easy navigation back home.View Deal

Garmin Edge Explore | 41% off at Amazon

Was £183.99 | Now £129.00

The Garmin Edge Explore is more about adventuring than focusing on training or racing. As such, it’s geared towards users who enjoy touring but still want the benefits of a large, colour touchscreen for navigational purposes. It will measure heart-rate but that’s as far as fitness metrics go. There’s no support for power meters or workouts and the same goes for Live Strava Segments. Customisation is limited to only two screens but can be tailored with up to ten data fields per page to go with separate stock pages for maps, elevation, compass and the GroupTrack.View Deal

Best Garmin deals on smartwatches

Best Garmin smartwatch deals in the USA

Garmin Forerunner 35 | 47% off at Amazon

Was $169.99 | Now $90.79

Designed for runners, yes, but that doesn't mean there isn't a crossover into cycling. It can connect to Garmin connect, control your music, measure your heart rate and more. The 'Frost Blue'

colour gets the best deal, but four colours exist with savings. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3 | 24% off

Was $249.99 | Now $189.47

This smartwatch from Garmin retains the timeless analogue display while offering the functionality of a touchscreen display. It can track your usual metrics like steps and heart rate, but can also offer things like sleep tracking and stress levels. It's now yours with 24% off. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire | 40% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $749.99 | Now $449.99

For those that are looking for a durable smartwatch to not just record bike rides but take on a variety of activity tracking, perfect for those with multiple hobbies that require fitness tracking.View Deal

Best Garmin smartwatch deals in the UK

Garmin Forerunner 45 | 35% off

Was £169.99 | Now £109.99

Better than last year's Black Friday deal, this deal is for this week only, and at this price, it's a great price for what is one of the most popular smartwatches. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3 | 32% off

Was £219.99 | Now £149.00

This smartwatch from Garmin retains the timeless analogue display while offering the functionality of a touchscreen display. It can track your usual metrics like steps and heart rate, but can also offer things like sleep tracking and stress levels. It's now yours with 32% off. View Deal

Best Garmin deals on power meters

Best Garmin power meter deals in the USA

Garmin Vector 3S - 10% off at Amazon

Was $626.99 | Now $569.99

If you seek the most accurate Garmin accessory for measuring power on your ride, into a Garmin device, these pedals are it. Compatible with both Garmin Vector and Look Keo cleats, these pedals offer a generous 6-degrees of float. Bluetooth connectivity boosts the ability to communicate with Garmin’s ecosystem, in addition to ANT+ data connectivity. These pedals can generate data on power, cadence and climbing dynamics.View Deal

Best Garmin power meter deals in the UK

Garmin Vector 3 - 20% off at ProBikeKit

Was £499.00 | Now £399.00

Garmin's Vector range of pedal based power meters are some of the best power meters available. Not only because they offer accuracy within one per cent, but also because they're so easy to switch between bikes. In spring/autumn, when you're regularly switching between your summer bike and your winter bike, having consistent power measurement across both is really useful to your training. View Deal

Best Garmin deals on accessories

Best Garmin accessory deals in the USA

Garmin HRM Dual | 21% off at Amazon

Was $69.99 | Now $56.50

With a battery that lasts up to 3.5 years, the HRM dual will take you through multiple years of training, both indoors and out. It runs using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, so you don't need an ANT+ connector for your Zwifting needs. This price actually brings it below that of the latest Wahoo Tickr. The older Tickr is still cheaper, but we've had little luck finding one in stock. View Deal

Garmin Cadence Sensor | 13% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 | Now $34.85

Garmin’s cycling computers can capture, analyse and structure a lot of rider-generated data. It is the kind of information that is crucial to customise your training regime to perfection. With a robust and affordable cadence sensor, you can easily move the ability to harvest crank speed between different bikes, enabling full training and commuter mileage awareness, on your entire cycling fleet.View Deal

Garmin Charge Power Pack | 27% off at ProBikeKit

Was $157.49 | Now $113.99

Digital cycling devices are great, but they all have finite battery endurance. This can be an annoyance when you are bike packing or on a gravel bike touring adventure without recharging points. Or on a brutal 24-hour training ride. Fortunately, Garmin produces a charge power pack, which connects to its premium Edge 1030 cycling computer, boosting its operational endurance to 24 hours. At a weight penalty of only 132g, it is definitely worth the sacrifice.View Deal

Best Garmin accessory deals in the UK

Garmin HRM Dual | 24% off at Amazon

Was £59.99 | Now £45.91

Using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, the HRM Dual allows you to connect to Zwift without an ANT+ connector, saving you even more money. This price actually brings it below that of the latest Wahoo Tickr. The older Tickr is still cheaper, but we've had little luck finding one in stock. View Deal

Garmin Varia 2 Radar tail light and head unit | 26% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £269.99 | Now £199.00

On those epic weekend rides, you might start early and finish late. That is when a Garmin Varia 2 rear bike light proves its worth. Delivering an arc of light 220-degree wide and visible at 140m, Garmin’s Varia 2 will inarguably make your fading light rides much safer. It also has a pulse signal on the head unit display, to alert you of approaching vehicles from the rear. View Deal

