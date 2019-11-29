Spend and save with Wiggle UK this Black Friday weekend
Wiggle's Black Friday weekend spend-and-save promotion means you'll save £25 with every £100 purchase or £40 when you spend £150 or more
Wiggle UK has some incredibly big savings this Black Friday weekend – including the fantastic 'spend and save' deal on over 1,000 selected cycling products including items from Sportful, Assos, Bont and Le Col.
No matter which cycling products you're looking at purchasing this Black Friday, if you spend £100 you'll save £25 by using the code CYCLIST01 at checkout or spend £150 you'll save £40, which is almost 27 per cent off, using code CYCLIST02.
Le Col Pro Gilet | Save £25 with a £100 spend, or get £40 off £150 with 'spend and save' on selected products
Was £140 | Now £115 or just £100 when you spend £150 or more.
This fantastic Pro Gilet from Le Col is available in a range of sizes from Wiggle UK and available in orange or black.View Deal
Sportful Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey | Save £25 off £100, or £40 off a £150 spend
Currently £56.88 | Save up to almost 27% with 'spend and save' deal.
Add a few more things to your basket alongside this fantastic Sagan Gold BF Team Jersey by Sportful and save big. Available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL.View Deal
dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts | Save £25 off £100, or £40 off a £150 spend
Currently £52.50 | Save up to almost 27% with Wiggle's 'spend and save' deal.
Include these fantastic dhb Aeron Women's Halterneck Bib Shorts in a purchase of over £100 or £150 for big savings. They're available in a range of colours and in UK sizes 8 to 16.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
There are over 100 products from Sportful alone, including items from its special Peter Sagan range, including socks, jerseys, mitts, caps and shorts, as well as gilets, jerseys, arm warmers and leg warmers from British brand Le Col. So if you're looking to kit yourself out with some top-quality new threads, Wiggle's 'spend and save' deal is well worth checking out running from this Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.
The already-affordable in-house dhb products – jerseys, shorts, tights, gloves, socks, and more – also hit bargain prices if you need a whole new outfit, while Bont's already reduced Vaypor S road shoes shed a further £40 and hit £215.00 as part of this deal.
Remember to add code CYCLIST01 at checkout if you're spending over £100 and code CYCLIST02 when spending over £150.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy