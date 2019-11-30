Save up to 45% on Garmin Forerunner 645 in Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals
Garmin Forerunner 645 marked down to $219.99 at Amazon, with Forerunner 645 Music down to $269.99
Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers in fitness wearables and you can purchase the popular Garmin Forerunner 645 at up to 45% off on select variations at Amazon.com during Black Friday.
Amazon.com is offering deals on six versions of the Forerunner 645 where prices range from $219.99 to $269.99 and the minimum discount sits at a huge 40% off.
Save 45% on the models that include contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate that are available in two colours; black and sandstone.
Save 40% on the higher-end models that include contactless pay, wrist-based heart rate and music, available in four colours; slate, rose gold, cerise and black.
Garmin Forerunner 645 | 45% off at Amazon.com
Was $399.99 | Now $219.99
Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers of GPS and fitness wearables and it is offering the Garmin Forerunner 645 with contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate at 45% off the original price for Black Friday.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | Save 40% off at Amazon.com
Was $449.99 | Now $269.99
Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers of GPS and fitness wearables and it is offering the Garmin Forerunner 645 with contactless pay, wrist-based heart rate and music at 40% off the original price for Black Friday.View Deal
The Garmin Forerunner 645 features Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution that lets you make convenient payments with your watch so you can leave your cash and cards at home. It also provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, Bluetooth, ANT+, WiFi, and wrist-based heart rate.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music also features contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate and is capable of downloading up to 500 songs. Connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening. You can also sync music from select streaming services for offline listening.
More Black Friday Garmin deals
- Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Bundle reduced by up to 23%
- Garmin Forerunner 45 reduced to best-ever price
- Garmin Edge 520 Plus reduced by 25%
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday bike deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy