Save up to 45% on Garmin Forerunner 645 in Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals

Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers in fitness wearables and you can purchase the popular Garmin Forerunner 645 at up to 45% off on select variations at Amazon.com during Black Friday.

Amazon.com is offering deals on six versions of the Forerunner 645 where prices range from $219.99 to $269.99 and the minimum discount sits at a huge 40% off.

Save 45% on the models that include contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate that are available in two colours; black and sandstone.

Save 40% on the higher-end models that include contactless pay, wrist-based heart rate and music, available in four colours; slate, rose gold, cerise and black.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 features Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution that lets you make convenient payments with your watch so you can leave your cash and cards at home. It also provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, Bluetooth, ANT+, WiFi, and wrist-based heart rate.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music also features contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate and is capable of downloading up to 500 songs. Connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening. You can also sync music from select streaming services for offline listening.

