Prime Baroudeur SE wheels and Hutchinson tyres for £179.99 in Black Friday sale

Nothing changes the ride quality of your bike quite like a lightweight set of wheels and fast-rolling tyres. Wiggle is currently selling a set of Prime Bardouer SE Road wheels with tubes and Hutchinson tyres for £179.99.
The Baroudeur SE wheels are made from CNC machined 7075 alloy and feature a 19mm internal and 23mm external width. At 26mm deep they weigh just 1516g, which is only 16g heavier than a set of HED Ardennes Plus SL and 60g more than Shimano's Dura-Ace C24.
Strung with Pilar Spokes, DT Swiss Pro Lock nipples and R020 hubs, these wheels will withstand plenty of abuse.
In this deal, Wiggle includes a set of 25c Hutchinson Epsilon clincher tyres, which feature a 66TPI carcass and polyamide reinforcement under the tread to stave off sharp road debris.
The Baroduer SE rims are tubeless-ready with airtight rim strips pre-installed - so should you want to ditch the tube, all you'll need is the right set of tyres (The included Hutchinson tyres are not tubeless ready) and a set of valves.
