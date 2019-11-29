Prime Baroudeur SE wheels and Hutchinson tyres for £179.99 in Black Friday sale

Nothing changes the ride quality of your bike quite like a lightweight set of wheels and fast-rolling tyres. Wiggle is currently selling a set of Prime Bardouer SE Road wheels with tubes and Hutchinson tyres for £179.99.

Prime Baroudeur SE Road Wheelset | 41% off at Wiggle

Was £299.99 | Now £174.99

The Prime Barouder wheels are a durable lightweight alloy wheelset that comes with tubes and a set of 25c Hutchinson tyres.View Deal

The Baroudeur SE wheels are made from CNC machined 7075 alloy and feature a 19mm internal and 23mm external width. At 26mm deep they weigh just 1516g, which is only 16g heavier than a set of HED Ardennes Plus SL and 60g more than Shimano's Dura-Ace C24.

Strung with Pilar Spokes, DT Swiss Pro Lock nipples and R020 hubs, these wheels will withstand plenty of abuse.

In this deal, Wiggle includes a set of 25c Hutchinson Epsilon clincher tyres, which feature a 66TPI carcass and polyamide reinforcement under the tread to stave off sharp road debris.

The Baroduer SE rims are tubeless-ready with airtight rim strips pre-installed - so should you want to ditch the tube, all you'll need is the right set of tyres (The included Hutchinson tyres are not tubeless ready) and a set of valves.

Maybe instead of a wheelset, you're in the market for a new bike? Head over to your round up of the best Black Friday road bike deals at some unmissable prices. Or, check out our breakdown of the best Black Friday bike deals for even more discounts.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: