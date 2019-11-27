Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch sees best-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is now available in a Black Friday deal at Amazon for the best price ever recorded on the retail giant's site. Formerly £169.99, the cycling-friendly smartwatch is now available at just £131.99.

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | 22% off at Amazon

Was £169.99 | Now £131.99

The Garmin Forerunner is at its lowest price at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. We're confident this price won't be beaten. Perfect for multisport athletes and cycling purists alike. View Deal

If you're a cyclist, you'll have heard of Garmin. Popular for its Edge series GPS computers, the tech giant also has a long list of smartwatch models in its range. The Forerunner 45 is one of those, and while smartwatches are wider-adopted by triathletes and runners, they offer benefits for pure cyclists too, both on and off the bike. Especially now you can pick up the Forerunner 45 smartwatch in a great Black Friday cycling deal.

The Forerunner 45 is already a valuable prospect with its lightweight design and range of useful features such as GPS tracking, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, and performance metrics such as heart rate or VO2 Max.

Price comparison graph for the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon (Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

If you're not interested in a smartwatch and would prefer a GPS cycling computer, we recently reported the 25% discount on the Garmin Edge 520 Plus, but it's hard to argue with the multiple use-cases offered by the Forerunner 45.

The Black Friday cycling sales have furnished us with endless deals on great cycling products, so check out our breakdown of the best Black Friday cycling deals to find the best deals available now.

