Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch sees best-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal
The cycling-friendly Garmin smartwatch sees 22% discount for Black Friday at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 45 is now available in a Black Friday deal at Amazon for the best price ever recorded on the retail giant's site. Formerly £169.99, the cycling-friendly smartwatch is now available at just £131.99.
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | 22% off at Amazon
Was £169.99 | Now £131.99
The Garmin Forerunner is at its lowest price at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. We're confident this price won't be beaten. Perfect for multisport athletes and cycling purists alike. View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
If you're a cyclist, you'll have heard of Garmin. Popular for its Edge series GPS computers, the tech giant also has a long list of smartwatch models in its range. The Forerunner 45 is one of those, and while smartwatches are wider-adopted by triathletes and runners, they offer benefits for pure cyclists too, both on and off the bike. Especially now you can pick up the Forerunner 45 smartwatch in a great Black Friday cycling deal.
The Forerunner 45 is already a valuable prospect with its lightweight design and range of useful features such as GPS tracking, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, and performance metrics such as heart rate or VO2 Max.
If you're not interested in a smartwatch and would prefer a GPS cycling computer, we recently reported the 25% discount on the Garmin Edge 520 Plus, but it's hard to argue with the multiple use-cases offered by the Forerunner 45.
The Black Friday cycling sales have furnished us with endless deals on great cycling products, so check out our breakdown of the best Black Friday cycling deals to find the best deals available now.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy