Cycling retailers open up Black Friday to almost everything with site-wide 20% discounts

With Black Friday just a little over a week away, we're noticing a trend among the cycling sales.

In years gone by, almost all cycling retailers will have launched their Black Friday cycling sales by this point, with varying levels of discount on all sorts of products. However this year, we've noticed five retailers that are doing things slightly differently.

Jenson USA, Competitive Cyclist, Backcountry and REI Coop are all offering a flat rate 20% discount on any single full-priced item, effectively applying a Black Friday saving to everything on site.

However, before you panic and tell your friends that Black Friday as they know it is cancelled, know that plenty of brands have also launched Black Friday sales in the traditional sense too. As we've already highlighted in our Black Friday bike deals roundup, there are deals aplenty. Jenson USA launched early on in November with claims of up to 75% off, Wiggle and ChainReactionCycles' Black Friday Event has also been live for a couple of weeks, while British retailers such as Tredz, Rutland Cycles and ProBikeKit have since launched their respective sales too.

But there's a seemingly unified approach across the biggest cycling retailers in the United States. Here are the details of how to take advantage of the four retailers' 20% sales:

20% off any single full price item at Competitive Cyclist with code GIFT20 20% off any single full price item at Competitive Cyclist with code GIFT20 Competitive Cyclist hasn't officially begun its Black Friday sales yet. Instead, there's a Holiday Sale that ends on the 18th of November. We predict the site's official Black Friday sale will begin at the same time, but right now, Competitive Cyclist is one of the four brands offering a site-wide 20 per cent saving.

20% off any single full price item at Backcountry by signing up 20% off any single full price item at Backcountry by signing up BackCountry is officially partnered with Competitive Cyclist, so the store's bike-related category is full of almost all of the same products and deals, however, the US outdoor sports retailer doesn't limit itself to cycling and caters to hiking, fishing, skiing, running, and there's even kit for dogs.

20% off any full-priced item with code BLACKFRIDAY20 between now and Cyber Monday 20% off any full-priced item with code BLACKFRIDAY20 between now and Cyber Monday Jenson USA launched its Black Friday sales in early November with products discounted by up to 75%. Then, a week later and seemingly in response to the others, it added the 20% site-wide saving, opening up its entire portfolio of products to the Black Friday cycling sale treatment.

20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off sale items for members with code GEARUP2021 20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off sale items for members with code GEARUP2021 Officially, REI is taking its usual approach and boycotting Black Friday in favour of taking its #OptOutside approach supporting initiatives like Wild Diversity, Adaptive Adventures and more, but the decision to apply 20% off on any single item means that for those heading to the popular American outdoor retailer for a deal, you won't be leaving disappointed.

