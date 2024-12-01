Cycling kit taking over the house? Here are three cheap Cyber Monday essentials that will help you organise it
These three Amazon buys will help you organise and tidy up your cycling equipment
Interested in a cheap deal on some great cycling space savers for your garage, house or bike room? Step this way.
There are tonnes of deals this weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday, you can head to our Cyber Monday bike deals hub to look at our pick of the best deals.
Below are three affordable items that I have spent my own money on to better organise my cycling kit and tidy up my house and garage as well. I can vouch for their quality personally.
Below is a shoe rack, water bottle organiser and some adhesive hooks. Simple.
Water bottles: We all know the drill here, we end up with loads of them, they end up everywhere and my other half wonders why we have plastic water bottles at times all over the house. I brought this rack, I threw all but 12 of my bottles away and I now make it a habit to wash each bottle after every ride and place it back in the rack in the garage.
Cycling shoes: This shoe rack has organised all of my cycling shoes and helped me store them neatly in the garage instead of leaving them lying around. The rack is of decent quality and has been a useful space saver for me. You can split it if you want to, or build it full height, and larger ones are also available.
Helmets and accessories: A quick deal here and something you may have done already: Buy some self-adhesive hooks, and hang your stuff up. I've used these hooks to hang my helmets neatly in a row in the garage, which makes me happier than it probably should. Really useful around the house generally, and the 3M backing is nice and strong.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
USA: Quick Cyber Monday Deals
- Magicshine SEEMEE300: Best rear light on the market with 25% off
- Continental GP5000 S TR: Best ever price on our benchmark tyre
- Rapha Core Rain Jacket II: 48% off with double discount
- Gore C5 Thermo Gloves: 25% off test winners
- Zwift Ride w/ Kickr Core: Zwift focussed smartbike with 20% off
UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals
- Magicshine SEEMEE300: Best rear light on the market with 30% off
- Continental GP5000 S TR: Best ever price on our benchmark tyre
- Rapha Core Rain Jacket II: 48% off with double discount
- Gore C5 Gore-Tex Gloves: 25% off lightweight waterproof gloves
- Zwift Ride w/ Kickr Core: Zwift focussed smartbike with 20% off
Water bottle organiser rack
UK: £19.99 £16.14 at Amazon
USA: $17.99 $13.98 at Amazon
Up to 22% off - All my water bottles live in this rack now and it keeps me limited to 12. I culled my water bottles and now wash them after each ride and re-rack them.
10 tier customisable shoe rack
USA: $22.95 $17.97 at Amazon
UK: £19.99 £13.39 at Amazon
Up to 22% off - The rack requires assembly, but once together, it is sturdy and wobble-free. You can stack extra shoe boxes on top or split it in half to suit. It's been a great garage organiser for me.
Self-adhesive equipment hooks
USA: $5.99 at Amazon
UK: £6.99 at Amazon
There's no discount here, but at under $10, I'll let it slide. I've used these hooks to hang my helmets up in the garage neatly, but you can use them for anything and there are a tonne of different options.
Check out our other Cyber Monday deals
- Cyber Monday bike deals: The best savings for cyclists in 2024
- Cyber Monday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cyber Monday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cyber Monday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cyber Monday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cyber Monday turbo trainers: Indoor cycling on a budget
- Cyber Monday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Cyber Monday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Cyber Monday GoPro: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Cyber Monday Rapha: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Cyber Monday Wahoo: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.