Cycling kit taking over the house? Here are three cheap Cyber Monday essentials that will help you organise it

Interested in a cheap deal on some great cycling space savers for your garage, house or bike room? Step this way.

There are tonnes of deals this weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday, you can head to our Cyber Monday bike deals hub to look at our pick of the best deals.

Below are three affordable items that I have spent my own money on to better organise my cycling kit and tidy up my house and garage as well. I can vouch for their quality personally.

Below is a shoe rack, water bottle organiser and some adhesive hooks. Simple.

Water bottles: We all know the drill here, we end up with loads of them, they end up everywhere and my other half wonders why we have plastic water bottles at times all over the house. I brought this rack, I threw all but 12 of my bottles away and I now make it a habit to wash each bottle after every ride and place it back in the rack in the garage.

Cycling shoes: This shoe rack has organised all of my cycling shoes and helped me store them neatly in the garage instead of leaving them lying around. The rack is of decent quality and has been a useful space saver for me. You can split it if you want to, or build it full height, and larger ones are also available.

Helmets and accessories: A quick deal here and something you may have done already: Buy some self-adhesive hooks, and hang your stuff up. I've used these hooks to hang my helmets neatly in a row in the garage, which makes me happier than it probably should. Really useful around the house generally, and the 3M backing is nice and strong.

USA: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

Water bottle organiser rack

UK: £19.99 £16.14 at Amazon

USA: $17.99 $13.98 at Amazon Up to 22% off - All my water bottles live in this rack now and it keeps me limited to 12. I culled my water bottles and now wash them after each ride and re-rack them.

10 tier customisable shoe rack

USA: $22.95 $17.97 at Amazon

UK: £19.99 £13.39 at Amazon Up to 22% off - The rack requires assembly, but once together, it is sturdy and wobble-free. You can stack extra shoe boxes on top or split it in half to suit. It's been a great garage organiser for me.

Self-adhesive equipment hooks USA: $5.99 at Amazon

UK: £6.99 at Amazon There's no discount here, but at under $10, I'll let it slide. I've used these hooks to hang my helmets up in the garage neatly, but you can use them for anything and there are a tonne of different options.

