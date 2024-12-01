Cycling kit taking over the house? Here are three cheap Cyber Monday essentials that will help you organise it

These three Amazon buys will help you organise and tidy up your cycling equipment

A black bike and various cycling kit laid out in a room
(Image credit: Getty: Justin Paget)

Interested in a cheap deal on some great cycling space savers for your garage, house or bike room? Step this way. 

Water bottle organiser rack

UK: £19.99 £16.14 at Amazon
USA: $17.99 $13.98 at Amazon

Up to 22% off - All my water bottles live in this rack now and it keeps me limited to 12. I culled my water bottles and now wash them after each ride and re-rack them. 

10 tier customisable shoe rack

USA: $22.95 $17.97 at Amazon
UK: £19.99 £13.39 at Amazon

Up to 22% off - The rack requires assembly, but once together, it is sturdy and wobble-free. You can stack extra shoe boxes on top or split it in half to suit. It's been a great garage organiser for me. 

Self-adhesive equipment hooks

USA: $5.99 at Amazon
UK: £6.99 at Amazon

There's no discount here, but at under $10, I'll let it slide. I've used these hooks to hang my helmets up in the garage neatly, but you can use them for anything and there are a tonne of different options. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 