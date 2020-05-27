Cycle Surgery closing down sale - a cycling deals roundup
By Cyclingnews
Ahead of closing its doors after almost 30 years, Cycle Surgery is offering up to 60% off components and clothing
It was back in January when the news broke that Cycle Surgery was set for closure. The UK cycling retailer, owned by Outdoor and Cycle Concepts, operated out of 14 stores and was to close five of them by May. The Cycle Surgery website was to continue trading until June, and the other nine stores would be converted to other brands within the parent company's portfolio.
The news preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, but the worldwide crisis has done nothing to slow progress. The CycleSurgery website, due to close next month, is now awash with closing down deals - something we've become accustomed to seeing in the windows of the struggling bricks and mortar stores on the British high street.
While the news of a closing business is never welcome, it does provide an opportunity for shoppers to find bargains as the store looks to offload its stockholding.
Ever committed to providing our readers with sound buying advice, we've been digging through the sale to find deals - the best of which, we've outlined below.
Our deals picks
Specialized Tarmac Disc Expert 2020 | £850 off
Was £5,249.00 | Now £4,399.00
One of the best road bikes we've ever ridden, the Tarmac is a dedicated race bike that can handle everything from the daily commute to a three-week Grand Tour. View Deal
Whyte Hoxton 2020 | £500 off
Was £2,999.00 | Now £2,499.00
This electric hybrid bike is designed for the city commuters who might want to head out on a longer adventure at the weekend. With fatter tyres and wide gears, the Hoxton will handle everything from city traffic to gravel bridleways. View Deal
Genesis Tour De Fer 20 | £230 off
Was £1,499.99 | Now £1,269.00
The Tour de Fer made it into our guide to the best touring bikes for good reason. It's pre-loaded with rack and fender mounts and is perfect for commuters or long-distance hauliers alike.View Deal
Specialized S-Works 7 Shoes | £100 off
Was £340.00 | Now £240.00
The S-Works 7 shoes have earned a spot on our guide to the best cycling shoes, and although sizes are limited, a £100 off these WorldTour level shoes is nothing to be sniffed at. View Deal
Kask Valegro helmet | £59 off
Was £169.00 | Now £110.00
The Valegro helmet, worn by Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas to Tour de France success, is one of the best road bike helmets available for those riding in hot temperatures. Down from £169.00 to £110.00 in a size small. View Deal
Abus Granit X Plus 540 | £30.99 off
Was £109.99 | Now £79.00
Recently given 4.5 stars in our Abus Granit X Plus review, the 230mm version with EazyKF bracket is available with over £30 off. Rated Gold by Sold Secure, this Abus lock is a great way to prevent your pride and joy being stolen. View Deal
Kalas RainMem Jersey | £74.90 off
Was £123.90 | Now £49.00
The Kalas RainMem is one product that competes with the Gabba in the rain jersey scene. At £49.00, it's considerably better priced than the competition, and the aerodynamic fit makes it perfect for race days.View Deal
Thule Vea rucksack | £47 off
Was £85.00 | Now £38.00
Thinking about taking a different form of transport to work when the office reopens? Take advantage of the Cycle Surgery closing down sale and treat yourself to a new rucksack at over half price. View Deal
