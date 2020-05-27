Cycle Surgery closing down sale - a cycling deals roundup

It was back in January when the news broke that Cycle Surgery was set for closure. The UK cycling retailer, owned by Outdoor and Cycle Concepts, operated out of 14 stores and was to close five of them by May. The Cycle Surgery website was to continue trading until June, and the other nine stores would be converted to other brands within the parent company's portfolio.

The news preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, but the worldwide crisis has done nothing to slow progress. The CycleSurgery website, due to close next month, is now awash with closing down deals - something we've become accustomed to seeing in the windows of the struggling bricks and mortar stores on the British high street.

While the news of a closing business is never welcome, it does provide an opportunity for shoppers to find bargains as the store looks to offload its stockholding.

Ever committed to providing our readers with sound buying advice, we've been digging through the sale to find deals - the best of which, we've outlined below.

Our deals picks

Whyte Hoxton 2020 | £500 off

Was £2,999.00 | Now £2,499.00

This electric hybrid bike is designed for the city commuters who might want to head out on a longer adventure at the weekend. With fatter tyres and wide gears, the Hoxton will handle everything from city traffic to gravel bridleways. View Deal

Kask Valegro helmet | £59 off

Was £169.00 | Now £110.00

The Valegro helmet, worn by Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas to Tour de France success, is one of the best road bike helmets available for those riding in hot temperatures. Down from £169.00 to £110.00 in a size small. View Deal

Kalas RainMem Jersey | £74.90 off

Was £123.90 | Now £49.00

The Kalas RainMem is one product that competes with the Gabba in the rain jersey scene. At £49.00, it's considerably better priced than the competition, and the aerodynamic fit makes it perfect for race days.View Deal

Thule Vea rucksack | £47 off

Was £85.00 | Now £38.00

Thinking about taking a different form of transport to work when the office reopens? Take advantage of the Cycle Surgery closing down sale and treat yourself to a new rucksack at over half price. View Deal