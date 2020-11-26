Limited-edition Campagnolo Zonda road bike wheels get 18% off for Black Friday
By Josh Croxton
Only 500 limited-edition Campagnolo Zonda wheelsets available
For Black Friday, Campagnolo has announced an exclusive Black Friday wheel deal in collaboration with cycling retail store, ProBikeKit, in a partnership that has seen the creation of a limited run of 500 black-edition Campagnolo Zonda aluminium clincher wheelsets.
But it wouldn't be Black Friday without a deal, so ProBikeKit has duly knocked 18% off the price, bringing the $610.00 (£549.99 / AU$731.49) pair of wheels down to $500.00 (£449.99 / AU$687.99). In addition, they're also throwing in a Campagnolo wheelbag for good measure.
Should you buy this deal?
The special edition wheelsets share the same performance benefits that earned the more-widely-available Zonda wheels a place in our guide to the best lightweight wheels, but they eschew the usual chrome logos in favour of a stealthy Black Friday-appropriate darkened logos, as well as something for the Campagnolo fans, in the form of the retro-inspired winged wheel logo on the hubs.
At 1540g per pair, these aluminium clincher wheels are popular among riders looking for a mid-tier upgrade or durable and capable training wheel. In our mini-review, it gained plaudits for its stiffness, owing to its radially laced spokes and wide hub flange. They feature a SRAM/Shimano freehub, which while going against the desires of Campagnolo traditionalists, will undoubtedly open up this deal to a wider audience across the world.
It's worth bearing in mind, though, that these wheels are functionally identical to the standard version of the Campagnolo Zonda C17. Those wheels are currently available at Wiggle for £417.99 ($439.99) with a Shimano freehub, or £317.99 ($441.99) for those running Campagnolo.
ProBikeKit's inclusion of a free single wheel bag is a nice gesture, but it's functionally unhelpful (given there are two wheels for sale here), but it'd make a nice memento for Campagnolo fans nonetheless.
If you're enamoured by the black-label aesthetics, then there's nowhere else you can get these wheels, and with a limited run, it's unlikely they'll remain available forever. However, if you're just looking for a good value wheelset upgrade, then the standard wheels at Wiggle will give you slightly better bang for your buck.
