4th of July bike sales: Where to find the best cycling sales

It's 4th of July weekend, Independence Day in the USA, and to celebrate, retailers across the country are slashing prices in the 4th of July sales. Cycling as an industry is never immune to a deal, and this weekend is no different.

No matter what you're shopping for - games, tech, a new sofa, or a brand new bike - it's likely you'll find a deal this weekend, and given we're all cyclists at Cyclingnews, it's unsurprising that the 4th of July bike sales have piqued our interests.

Whether you're a long-time cyclist who's looking to deck out the garage with tools, a new-to-the-sport commuter who is just looking for a helmet to keep you safe on the roads, the 4th of July bike sales present an opportunity to pick up a new bike and save money in the process, but where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

Below, you will find our pick of the online cycling retailers that will be taking part in the 4th of July bike sales this weekend.

Alternatively, you can browse our pick of the best deals in the 4th of July sales, where we've hand-chosen specific deals from the sales, broken them down by category, and ordered them by price.

Jenson USA is going huge with this year's 4th of July bike sale, offering discounts available on tools, bikes, apparel and more.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their 4th of July bike sale is live and includes everything from shoes to helmets, downhill mountain bikes to time trial bikes and everything in between.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 40% off in their 4th of July bike sales.

Ebay, as our 'eBay finds' series has shown, is a treasure trove of cycling tech and memorabilia. This 4th of July, it is offering an extra 20% off with the code PLUS20.

ProBikeKit is running flash sales and the latest brings 25% off clothing. There are also deals on twin packs of tyres, wheelsets and more.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. The Rei 4th of July bike sale provides up to 50% off products across cycling and other outdoor categories.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its 4th of July bike sales, including Giro shoes, Troy Lee gloves, and Bell helmets with huge discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its 4th of July bike sales and up to 90% off in its mountain bike shop. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has huge discounts on recovery products such as Normatec and Theragun.

Moosejaw isn't limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands. We're particularly interested in its range of discounted gravel bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. They don't sell bikes, but what they're calling a 'summer sale' is packed with cycling deals.

Tree Fort Bikes isn't running a 4th of July bike sale, but still has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer.

Alchemy Bikes is running a 4th of July bike sale that includes a chance to save over $1000 on select road, mountain and gravel bikes.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, and we certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

