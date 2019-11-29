41% off Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset in Black Friday cycling deal
Chain Reaction Cycles offers huge savings on Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset
Shimano's second-tier electronic groupset has seen its price slashed as part of Chain Reaction Cycles' Black Friday cycling deals. The Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset has seen 41 per cent cut from its RRP.
The Ultegra groupset benefits from trickle-down technology implemented in Shimano's top-of-the-line Dura-Ace line. That means, while the groupset may weigh a few grams more, the performance difference between the two is largely negligible.
Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Groupset | 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was £1699.99 | Now £999.99
Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset is slashed in latest Black Friday cycling deal. Get seamless electronic shifting for less from Chain Reaction Cycles.View Deal
Crisp and precise shifts can be achieved with the touch of a button with Shimano's Di2 system, with sealed, high-end electronic wires relaying gear selections instantly - as opposed to the fuss and slight delay of mechanical cables.
Another advantage for Di2 over mechanical shifting is the comparative lack of maintenance needed. Shimano's Synchro Shift technology also allows for synchronised front and rear shifting.
A number of options are still available, with three crank lengths, four cassette sizes (11-25, 11-28, 11-30 and 11-32) and three cranksets (50-34, 52-36 and 53-39) all still available.
